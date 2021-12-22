How the Kremlin is militarizing Russian society – International

MOSCOW — Stepping onto the podium in heavy boots and military uniform at a ceremony outside Moscow, six teenagers received awards for an increasingly important discipline in the Russia: patriotism.

For days, students across the country competed in activities such as map reading, shooting and history quizzes. The contest was funded in part by the Kremlin, which has made “military patriotic” education a priority.

“Parents and children understand that this aggressive layer around us is tightening, it’s hardening,” said Svyatoslav Omelchenko, a veteran of the US special forces. KGB who founded Vympel, the group that runs the event. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that children are aware of this and to prepare them to serve.”

For the past eight years, the Russian government has promoted the idea that the motherland is surrounded by enemies, filtering the concept through national institutions such as schools, the military, the media and the Orthodox Church. It even raised the possibility that the country will have to defend itself again, as it did against the Nazis at 2nd War.

Now, while Russia is rallying troops on the border with the Ukraine, fueling Western fears of an imminent invasion, the constant militarization of Russian society under the president Vladimir Putin it suddenly becomes big and seems to have convinced many with the idea that a fight could be approaching.

“The authorities are actively selling the idea of ​​war,” he said. Dimitri Muratov, editor of the Russian newspaper that shared the Nobel Peace Prize this year, in his acceptance speech in Oslo, Norway, this month. “People are getting used to the idea of ​​its permissibility.”

Speaking to Russian military leaders on Tuesday, Putin insisted that Russia did not want bloodshed but was prepared to respond with “military technical measures” to what he described as aggressive Western behavior in the region.

While war fever is not rising, there are many signs that the government is gearing up for conflict. A four-year $185 million program initiated by the Kremlin this year aims to dramatically increase the “patriotic education” of Russians, including a plan to attract at least 600,000 children ages 8 and under to join the ranks of a uniformed Youth Army . Adults learn from state television, in which political programs take home the narrative of a fascist coup in Ukraine and a West bent on the destruction of Russia.

And they are all united by the almost sacred memory of the Soviet victory in World War II – the one that the state took advantage of to shape an identity of a triumphant Russia that must be ready to take up arms once again.

Alexei Levinson, head of sociocultural research at the Levada Center, an independent researcher from Moscow, calls the trend the “militarization of conscience” of the Russians. In the center’s regular polls, the Army in 2018 became the most trusted institution in the country, surpassing even the president. This year, the proportion of Russians who said they feared a world war reached the highest level recorded in polls dating back to 1994 – 62%.

This does not mean, Levinson warned, that the Russians would welcome a bloody territorial conquest from Ukraine. But it does mean, he said, that many have been conditioned to accept that Russia is trapped in an existential rivalry with other powers where the use of force is a possibility.

In a Levada poll published last week, 39% of Russians said war between Russia and Ukraine was inevitable or very likely. Half said the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) they are to blame for the recent rise in tensions, and no more than 4% – across all age groups – have said that Russia is to blame.

The conviction throughout society that Russia is not the aggressor reflects a core ideology dating back to Soviet times: that the country only fights defensive wars. The government has even earmarked money for films that explore this theme. In April, the Ministry of Culture decreed that “Russia’s historic victories” and “Russia’s peace mission” were among the top topics for filmmakers seeking government funding.

“Right now, the idea is being promoted that Russia is a peace-loving country permanently surrounded by enemies,” said Anton Dolin, a Russian film critic. “This is contradicted by some facts, but if you show it in the movies and translate this idea at the time of the Great Patriotic War, we all instantly have a scheme familiar to everyone from childhood.”

On Russian state television, the narrative of a neo-Nazi-controlled Ukraine used as a stage for Western aggression has been a common topic since the pro-Western revolution in Kiev in 2014. After the revolution, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea, it fomented war in eastern Ukraine and sharpened its message about Russia as a “besieged fortress”.

Some analysts fear that escalating rhetoric is laying the groundwork for what Russia would consider a defensive intervention to protect its security and Russian speakers in Ukraine. Yevgeni Popov, a newly elected member of Parliament and host of a popular political program on state TV, said his ratings had risen in recent weeks. “The tension is building,” he said.

“I think the majority of people in Russia would only be favorable if we defended the Russians who live in those territories,” Popov said, referring to the breakaway territories in Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands have been given Russian citizenship.

The effectiveness of the state’s militarized messages is under debate. Polls show that young people have a more positive view of the West than older Russians, and the pro-Kremlin sentiment generated by the annexation of Crimea appears to have dissipated amid economic stagnation.

But the Kremlin is unfolding. His effort to increase “patriotic education” includes funding for groups like Vympel. The “military patriotic” organization has about 100 sections across the country and organized the recent skills competition in the city of Vladimir, which ended on Thursday.