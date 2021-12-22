Husband is betrayed by the camera he installed at home

The popular saying: “taste your own poison” fits this situation perfectly. In the United States, a man installed the camera in his home and thought it was disabled and it wasn’t. It was there that the American Kaylie Kristina took advantage of her husband’s hesitation and discovered the betrayal with a friend.







Kaylie was betrayed by her husband; camera spotted act Tik Tok Playback Photo: Reproduction / Tik Tok

She has shared snippets of the recording on her TikTok profile and has garnered nearly 7 million views. The video shows her husband leaving the house gate after 10 pm and seconds later a woman appears, and he seems to caress her bottom and kiss her. She’s in a T-shirt and short shorts and holds her car keys. “He thought the camera was disabled,” he commented.

Kaylie began to distrust her ex-husband with lame excuses. “When your husband is too sick for the family trip you’ve planned,” she wrote. In the caption she added the hashtags “crook” and “trash” in reference to her husband.

After the horn, she made arrangements. “The locks have been changed and he no longer resides here,” she told the New York Post.

Kaylie claimed that the woman in question pretended to be her friend. ” “she’s as much of a home wrecker as he is.” The father of her children would have apologized to her, who warned that it would not be enough to resume the relationship.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I can be like, ‘It’s okay,’ because it wasn’t okay,” she declared. Kaylie has not revealed in recent videos whether or not he is with his lover.