‘I wanted to join the team’

Revealed by Corinthians’ youth category, attacking midfielder Lulinha made his debut for Timão in 2007. Two years later, he came to play alongside idol Ronaldo Fenômeno, one of the biggest names in the sport.

In an interview the ESPN.com.br, the former Corinthians player recalled one of Ronaldo’s mocking moments in one of the team’s training sessions. Even with the Phenomenon out of the ideal physique, several times he got the better of his teammates.

“We played in the collective and played against. I remember there was a missing right-back and Mano Menezes told me to play the full-back. I had never played, but I broke the branch in the collective. There was a corner for our team, and Ronaldo was the guys’ striker. The ball was left for both of us in the race, and I thought: ‘Oh, I’m light, it’s not possible. 18 years’. He took a run, got in front of me, waddled around and got in the middle of the pens“, Lulinha recalled.

“He is very ‘funny’ because he had the chance to carry the ball, but rang back just to make fun of me. ‘Took pen! Close your leg, kid’. I want to train, just saying: ‘Stop it, Ronaldo, Mano is watching’. Me wanting to join the team, and he kidding me”, said the ex-Corinthian.

Lulinha also stated that Ronaldo Fenômeno impressed his teammates at Corinthians with his great intelligence on the field. The world football idol ended his career at the Parque São Jorge club. There were 69 matches, 35 goals scored and two titles – one from São Paulo and one Copa do Brasil, both in 2009.

“He had a whole natural movement of his, but he had some characteristics that we had to adapt to. It was difficult, because he is the Phenomenon, but we tried. So, there was a lot of talk with us in midfield, on the issue of receiving the ball, his movement to receive the ball and deceive the defender,” he said.

“He already knew that there was going to be an appointment, so he talked a lot with us about the movement, when to give the pass. We used to take it in training to let it go free and then forget it, let him turn around”, added Lulinha.

Lulinha defended Corinthians between 2007 and 2009. The player played in 85 games and scored four goals with Timão’s shirt. In addition, he was part of the cast that won Series B (2008), Paulistão and Copa do Brasil (2009). Today, at 31 years old, the spawn of the alvinegra base defends Montedio Yamagata, from Japan.

