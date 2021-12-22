‘I would never speak in a serious tone’, says GKay after being criticized for calling Rihanna ‘old’ in an interview with column – 12/21/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Digital influencer GKay, 29, was criticized on social media for saying, in a mocking tone, during an interview she gave to the column last week, that singer Rihanna, 33, would be old and outdated.

Because of this, the hashtag with the singer’s name was among the trending topics on Twitter on Monday (20). GKay is being threatened and insulted on social media because of her joke.

The column accompanied the influencer on a morning of work at her home, in SP, on Monday (13). The entire interview took place while the comedian was putting on makeup and getting ready to record Globo’s program “Altas Horas”.

At one point in the interview, GKay received from her personal stylist style and makeup reference images for her to use on television.

A fan of Kylie Jenner, an influencer of the American family of socialites Kardashian, GKay saw the references sent by the professional and replied in a mocking tone: “You have to send it [referência] of the Kardashians. THE [cantora] Rihanna is old”.

Gkay has over 17 million followers on Instagram and another 3 million on Twitter. She used her social media to speak out about the threats and criticism she’s been receiving since then.

“I’m sorry guys, I would never say this in a serious tone, I’ve been behind this woman in the show, I never wanted to offend her or the fans, that was an irony put out of total context, guys I compare Rihanna with myself and Luara [Fonseca, youtuber]??? Anyone who reads it knows it wasn’t serious,” he posted.

“Guys, this is a meme. For God’s sake. At the time I didn’t even answer that seriously. What the hell”, wrote the paraibana in another comment.

The column reiterates that GKay’s statement has not been taken out of context. The report shows that she was told by the comedian, amid laughter, while she was wearing makeup and receiving references from her stylist.

See, below, the excerpt of the article that contains GKay’s statement:

“The influencer, comedian and actress from Paraíba hardly puts down her cell phone while she finishes her hair, receives the makeup artist and waits for the personal stylist in her rented house in Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo.’I like to look like Kylie Jenner [influenciadora da família americana de socialites Kardashian]’, says GKay. It then sends an audio to the stylist. ‘You have to send [referência] of the Kardashians. THE [cantora] Rihanna’s old’​, mocking, laughing. The professional had sent a photo of the artist as inspiration for the makeup.

‘Those outdated divas, Rihanna, Madonna, have passed away. The new generation is me, Luara [Fonseca, youtuber], Deolane [Bezerra, advogada e influencer] and Kylie’, continues to play the influencer.”

GKAY MUSHROOM

The comedian was also the talk of the internet the week before after holding her 29th birthday party, Farofa da GKay. The event lasted three days and brought together around 300 people at the Marina Mark Hotel, in Fortaleza — with everything released.

Guests posted videos, photos and broadcasts in real time. The event became a kind of reality show of sub-celebrities and influencers who kissed and drank shamelessly in front of cellphone cameras.

Followers outside Farofa followed everything through the networks and shared the content, which went viral.