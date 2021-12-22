Ian Matos dies at age 32 after lung infection | diving

Ian Matos, Olympic diving athlete, died this Tuesday after almost two months hospitalized due to a lung infection . The athlete from Pará was at the Casa de Saúde São Bento, on Ilha do Governador, in Rio de Janeiro, since the 30th of October. He even evolved, but got worse on Monday night, the 21st, and he couldn’t survive. Initially, the person from Pará had a throat infection. Later, the bacteria lodged in the esophagus and then in the lung.

Ian was one of the country’s few high-achieving athletes who were openly gay and fought for respect for the LGBQTIA+ movement. He revealed his homosexuality in 2014, in an interview with Correio Braziliense newspaper. At the time, he said he gained courage after British jumper Tom Daley also spoke publicly about sexual orientation. Ian was one of the few Brazilian athletes at the 2016 Olympics who declared himself homosexual. In Tokyo, 45 athletes from the Brazilian delegation declared themselves bisexual or homosexual.

1 of 3 Ian Matos competing at the 2017 Worlds — Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA Ian Matos competing at the 2017 Worlds — Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA

Born in Muaná, in the interior of Pará, Ian emerged in the sport at a young age when he stood out in the 2003 Pan-American Junior Championship and in the 2004 Junior World Championship. In order to develop his potential, he moved to Brasília. In the federal capital, the athlete guaranteed classification for the 2010 South American Games, in which he won three bronze medals.

Ian continued his successful trajectory by guaranteeing classification for the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, as well as being part of the Brazilian team in World Water Sports Championships (2015 and 2017), World Cups (2016), Championships South Americans (2010 and 2014) and at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, ranking eighth on the 3-metre springboard.

2 of 3 Ian Matos, from the diving — Photo: Publicity Ian Matos, from the ornamental jumps — Photo: Disclosure

As Matos had no family in Rio, some athletes created a virtual kitty asking for R$ 10 thousand to help pay for the visit of their mother and sister to the capital of Rio de Janeiro. One of the athletes who created the kitty, also jumper Giovanna Pedroso posted a fundraising appeal on her Instagram account. Other athletes, such as Tammy Galera, Danielle Robles (diving) and Olympic medalist and world champion Arthur Nory (artistic gymnastics), also shared the campaign on their social networks.