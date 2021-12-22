Ian Matos dies at age 32; Olympic jumper competed in Rio-2016

The Olympic jumper Ian Matos died this Tuesday, at the age of 32. He was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro since last month to treat an infection and, in the last few hours, he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest. The information was confirmed by the athlete’s family.

He had been hospitalized at the São Bento Memorial initially with an infection in the throat. The bacteria, however, descended into the esophagus and then into the lung. In recent days, his health has deteriorated.

Ian was born in Muaná, in the interior of Pará, and grew up in Belém (PA), where he lived until he was 17 years old and learned about diving. When he passed the entrance exam for Pedagogy at UNB, he moved to Brasília, a city that is one of the main centers of the sport in the country.

He, by the way, was the first Brazilian man to qualify for an Olympics being openly homosexual – the breaking of the taboo happened in the edition of Rio-2016. He tried to work in Tokyo-2020, as reported by UOL in May.

Athlete in 3-meter trampoline events, she went to three editions of the Pan American Games (2011, 2015 and 2019), to two World Cups (2015 and 2019) and to a World Cup (in 2016) – in addition to having participated precisely of the Olympics five years ago.

In recent days, friends of Ian created a kit that aimed to allow his mother and sister, who live in Pará, to travel to Rio to visit him.

The initial goal was to raise R$ 10 thousand, but this amount reached more than R$ 17 thousand in a few days and allowed the displacement.

CBDA speaks out

The CBDA (Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports) issued a note this afternoon lamenting the death of Ian. Read the release:

The Brazilian Water Sports Confederation announces, with deep regret, the death of Olympic athlete Ian Matos. The jumper had been hospitalized since the beginning of November, in Rio de Janeiro, when he had a throat infection. Ian died at age 32.

From Pará from Muaná, Ian emerged in the modality at a very young age when he stood out in the 2003 Pan-American Junior Championship and in the 2004 Junior World Championship. In order to develop his potential, he moved to Brasília. In the federal capital, the athlete guaranteed classification for the 2010 South American Games.

He continued his successful trajectory by guaranteeing classification for the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, as well as being part of the Brazilian team in World Aquatics Championships, World Cups, South American Championships and the Rio Olympic Games 2016.

CBDA is in solidarity with the athlete’s family and friends and thanks them for their friendship, companionship and dedication to the sport.