Ian Matos, from diving, dies at age 32 in Rio with lung infection – Sports

The Brazilian water and Olympic sport is in mourning. After more than a month in Rio de Janeiro, fighting a throat infection that spread to the esophagus and lungs, Ian Matos he ended up not resisting and died on Monday night, with only 32 years old. The diving athlete was in the ICU of the Casa de Saúde São Bento and did not resist.

The athlete from Pará on the 3-meter platform was the country’s representative in the Rio Olympic Games, in 2016. He even showed progress in the treatment of the infection, with the removal of breathing apparatus. But it ended up getting worse in the last few days and didn’t resist.

“The Brazilian Water Sports Confederation reports, with deep regret, the death of Olympic athlete Ian Matos. The jumper had been hospitalized since the beginning of November, in Rio de Janeiro, when he had a throat infection. Ian died at 32 years old”, released the CBDA.

Ian, from Pará, emerged in the modality at the 2003 Pan-American Junior Championship and at the 2004 World Junior Championship. Aiming to shine in the modality, he moved to Brasília, where he qualified for the 2010 South American Games.

Ian Matos rig represented the country at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, in addition to being part of the Brazilian team in World Aquatic Sports Championships, World Cups, South American Championships and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

“CBDA is in solidarity with the athlete’s family and friends and thanks them for their friendship, companionship and dedication to the sport.”