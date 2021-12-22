Ibovespa accentuates losses and operates below 105 thousand points; dollar remains above BRL 5.70

(Shutterstock)

In the penultimate trading session before Christmas, the Ibovespa increased its losses, taking off from stock exchanges abroad, which operate without a defined trend. This Wednesday (22) promises to be another session of reduced trading volume, in which the Brazilian stock market tends to be influenced by international indices. Outside, investors remain attentive to the consequences of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Yesterday there was relief at the realization that the new strain will have limited economic consequences, even as global cases increase and more countries announce restrictions. In recent days, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Netherlands and Korea have returned to adopt lockdowns or other restrictions on activity.

In the US, optimism rose after President Joe Biden ruled out the possibility of new lockdowns, also contributing to the improvement in market sentiment. He also said there was still a chance that an agreement could be reached so that his economic plan, entitled Build Back Better, would pass Congress, albeit less than the $2 trillion currently forecast.

With the internal agenda devoid of indicators, the highlight is the Union Budget for 2022, approved yesterday in Congress. Now, PLN 19/2021 goes to presidential approval with the modifications approved by federal deputies and senators.

The minimum wage expected to be in effect from January 1, 2022 is R$1,210. The Auxílio Brasil program, which replaces Bolsa Família, will have R$89 billion. The electoral fund will distribute R$4.9 billion. The area of ​​Health will have more than R$ 147 billion and Education, more than R$ 113 billion. Deputies approved the matter with 358 votes to 97; the senators, with 51 votes to 20.

At 10:18 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded in a drop of 0.61%, at 104,858 points. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 was down 0.47% to 106,150 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.24%, to R$ 5.724 in purchases and R$ 5.725 in sales. The dollar futures, in the contract maturing in January, fell 0.36%, to R$ 5.735.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose two basis points, to 11.42%; DI for January 2025 was up four basis points at 10.46%; and the DI for January 2027 was up three basis points, at 10.38%.

In the United States, the third revision of the GDP for the third quarter came out, which went from 2.1% (from the second revision) to 2.3%.

In New York, futures indexes operated with a downtrend: the Dow Jones futures retreated 0.09%; S&P 500 futures are down 0.19%; and Nasdaq futures retreated 0.29%.

In Europe, the main indicator was the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United Kingdom, which grew 1.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous one, according to the final reading of the data.

Analysts heard by The Wall Street Journal they predicted a slightly greater advance, of 1.3%, the same percentage registered by the preliminary reading.

Read more: ECB sees high degree of uncertainty and upside risk for inflation projections

European stock exchanges also operate close to stability, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index up slightly by 0.07%.

Even oil prices operate without a defined trend: the Brent barrel has a slight drop of 0.07%, to US$ 73.93; the WTI rises 0.08%, to US$ 71.18.

Corporate Radar

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) informed that, this Wednesday (22), it filed the Declaration of Commerciality for the Wahoo discovery and the Development Plan under an exclusive operating regime with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The Wahoo discovery is located in Block CM-101, and has 126 million recoverable barrels of oil (1C), as per the reserves certification issued on January 1, 2021 by D&M.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed this Wednesday (22) that it had signed an agreement with the Associated Gas Transport (TAG) to reduce the flexibility of use by the state-owned company and add amendments to the transport contracts for Natural Gas Malha Nordeste, Gasene and Pilar-Ipojuca, which reflect the aforementioned limitation on Petrobras’ flexibility.

The instruments make it possible for other agents to access TAG’s transport system as of January next year.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved new amounts for concession contracts for the capitalization of Eletrobras.

The value added by the new concession contracts was set at R$67 billion.

The company will pay R$ 25.3 billion to the Union for grants from plants that will leave the quota system, informs MME.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera approved the distribution of interest on equity, of R$0.30881 per common share, with withholding income tax, equivalent to the total gross amount of R$194.7 million.

Payment will be made on January 7, 2022, and the payment of JCP will be made based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of December 28, 2021.

Getnet (GETT11)

Getnet approved the payment of interest referring to the amounts calculated in the fiscal years 2016, 2019 and 2021, in the amount of R$ 298 million, equivalent to R$ 0.15217104877 per common share, R$ 0.16738815366 per preferred share and R$ 0 .31955920243 per Unit.

As of January 21, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “Ex-Interest on Equity”. Proceeds will be paid on February 18th.

Marfrig (MRFG3)

Marfrig announced that the final value of its dividends is R$1.25 per share, to be paid on the 29th of this month to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholder base by December 21, 2021.

Vivara (VIVA3)

Vivara will distribute gross interest on equity of R$0.2751 per share. The shares will trade ex-right on December 28, 2021.

The declared JCPs will be paid by the company in a single installment, up to 15 days after the Annual General Meeting to be held in fiscal year 2022.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Marcopolo (POMO4) approved on Tuesday the payment of interest on equity for 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.037 per share representing the company’s capital, to be paid on April 4, 2022 with income tax withholding .

Energisa (ENGI11)

At a meeting this Tuesday, Energisa (ENGI11) approved the payment of interim dividends, in the amount of BRL 796 million. Payments will be made on March 2, 2022.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

