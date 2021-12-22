Ibovespa closes with an eye on Ômicron; dollar has greater value in 9 months

the Ibovespa closed this Monday (20th) with a drop of 2.03%, at 105,019.78 points. The stock exchange traded in the red throughout the day on fears by investors around the world that the Ômicron variant would force large economies to adopt tougher measures to combat Covid-19.

The scenario also affected the dollar, which closed with an increase of 1.06%, to R$ 5.745 on sale, this afternoon. With the scenario of uncertainty, the tendency is for the market to look for assets considered safe, such as the US currency, which closed at a maximum in nine months.

The rise in global infections by the variant has raised concerns in financial markets, as several European countries and the United Kingdom assess the possibility of restrictions during Christmas. In the Netherlands, for example, measures have already been imposed to prevent the health system from being overloaded.

Furthermore, the prospect of lower-than-expected economic growth in the United States weighs on market confidence, after US President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion domestic investment package suffered a setback. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat considered key to passing the text, said on Sunday he would not support the bill.

Remember that B3 will not have variable income operations on Friday (24), due to the Christmas holiday.

domestic setting

In Brazil, there was also an expectation of voting on the final report on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Budget Committee, but it was postponed to next Tuesday (21).

The new 2022 Budget report to be voted on in Congress predicts that, after the approval of the constitutional amendments that changed the form of payment of court orders, a fiscal margin of 113.1 billion reais will be created for the next year, a value higher than the 106 billion reais that the federal government had been forecasting.

“Considering the effects of the aforementioned constitutional amendments, a total fiscal margin of around R$ 113.1 billion was created, R$ 110.0 billion of which within the scope of the Executive Branch”, says the opinion of the Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ).

“It should be noted that this budget space allowed the allocation of the necessary appropriations to enable the expansion of the Brazil Aid Program, which will benefit approximately 17.9 million Brazilian families in poverty and extreme poverty, in addition to additional contributions to the areas of health, welfare and social assistance”, adds the report.

The latest version of the opinion, concluded on Monday, also provides that, subject to the spending ceiling, 45.6 billion reais will be paid next year, referring to expenses arising from court rulings, which “allowed the opening of fiscal space of 43.5 billion reais relative to the expenditure ceiling of the Executive Power”.

The vote on the final report, which was scheduled to take place at 10 am this Monday by the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), was postponed to Tuesday so that lawmakers can make adjustments to the text.

The rapporteur’s opinion did not contemplate the Ministry of Economy’s request made last week to reallocate nearly 2.9 billion reais in the 2022 Budget with the purpose of readjusting salaries for some civil servant careers.

Petroleum

Another move that also left investors uncertain about the possible impacts of Ômicron was the drop in oil prices. The commodity’s value plummeted on Monday (20), with the increase in cases of the coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States, fueling investor fears that new restrictions to combat its spread could harm demand for fuel.

Brent oil, a benchmark for Petrobras, retreated $2, or 2.7%, to close at $71.52 a barrel, while oil from United States (WTI type) fell $2.63, or 3.7%, to close at $68.23 a barrel.

Brent dropped to a session low of $69.28 a barrel while WTI dropped to $66.04 a barrel, both of which are the lowest since early December.

“This is an automatic reaction to the spread of the virus and the fear that the restrictions could spread quickly,” said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Focus Bulletin

Also on Monday, the Focus bulletin, released weekly by the Central Bank, showed that economists consulted by the institution reduced for the 10th time in a row their expectations for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year. For inflation, the estimate for 2021 year dropped slightly, while for next year there was a slight increase.

According to a survey carried out with a hundred economists, the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should grow 4.58% in 2021, a significant reduction compared to the expectation of a 4.65% increase in the previous week.

For 2022, experts continue to see economic expansion of just 0.50%.

Experts consulted weekly by the BC still adjusted the scenario for inflation, seeing an increase in the IPCA of 10.04% this year and 5.03% next year, against 10.05% and 5.02% before, respectively.

The account for this year is well above the target ceiling of 3.75% with a margin of tolerance of 1.5 percentage points plus or minus. For next year, the target center is 3.50%, with the same margin.

In relation to the basic interest rate, the expectation remains that the Selic will end 2022 at 11.50% and 2023 at 8.0%.

Go up and down from B3:

See what the main highlights of this Monday were:

biggest highs

JBS (JSBSS3) +1.43%

Eneva (ENEV3) +1.29%

Minerva (BEEF3) +1.21%

Braskem (BRKM5) +0.47%

biggest casualties

CVC (CVCB3) -8.76%

Locaweb (LWSA3) -7.13%

BR Malls (BMRL3) -6.66%

CSN (CSNA3) -6.91%

Ultrapar (UGPA3) -5.73%

US currency

The dollar started the penultimate week of the year at a steady high, comfortably above R$ 5.70, leveraged by the austere climate abroad, but also by uncertainties about the Budget in Brazil amid an increasingly loaded domestic electoral news.

The rate of the North American currency operated higher throughout the session and strongly accelerated gains in the final stretch, successively renewing the peaks. It was leveraged by the skittish climate abroad, but also by uncertainties about the Budget in Brazil amid increasingly loaded domestic electoral news.

The dollar in cash jumped 1.06% this Monday, to BRL 5.745 on sale, the highest level since March 30 (BRL 5.758).

The price operated at a high throughout the session and strongly accelerated gains in the final stretch, successively renewing the peaks. On the day, the currency ranged from R$5,690 (+0.10%) to R$5.747 (+1.10%).

In this trading session, the Central Bank makes a net offer of up to 14 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts, distributed between the maturities of August 1st and October 3rd, 2022.

The autarchy will also make available up to 15 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts to rollover the maturity of February 1, 2022.

In the last session, on Friday (17), the spot dollar rose 0.08%, to BRL 5.684 on sale.

*With Reuters