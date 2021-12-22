Ibovespa Futuro operates between slight gains and losses, with investors monitoring the impacts of the micron

(Photo: Getty Images)

In a year-end rhythm, with reduced liquidity, the main world stock market indices operate without a very defined meaning this Wednesday (22), amid slight gains and losses. However, investors are still closely monitoring the news for doubts about the evolution of the Ômicron variant and the chances of passing a US fiscal package, albeit smaller than expected after Senator Joe Manchin’s statement. On domestic news, the approval of the Budget the day before is highlighted, while the US releases data on economic activity during the morning.

At 9:06 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures contract maturing in February 2022 had a positive variation of 0.03%, at 106,685 points. The dollar futures for January 2022 fell 0.09%, to R$ 5,750. The commercial dollar, in turn, had a positive variation of 0.07% at the same time, to R$ 5.742 in purchases and R$ 5.743 in sales.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose one basis point to 11.40%; DI for January 2025 operated stable at 10.41%; and the DI for January 2027 was up one basis point, at 10.36%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the US, optimism rose after President Joe Biden said he still has a chance of reaching an agreement with the senator so that his economic plan, entitled Build Back Better, passes Congress, albeit less than the US dollar. 2 trillion currently forecast.

During his speech, Biden also ruled out the possibility of new lockdowns, also contributing to the improvement in market sentiment.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is ready to authorize Pfizer and Merck drugs for treatment against Covid-19 this week.

There was relief the day before at the realization that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus will have limited economic consequences, even as global cases increase and more countries announce restrictions. In recent days, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Holland and Korea have returned to adopt lockdowns or other restrictions on activity.

Featured in the national news, the National Congress approved the Union Budget for 2022 the night before. Now, PLN 19/2021 goes to presidential approval with the modifications approved by federal deputies and senators.

The minimum wage expected to be in effect from January 1, 2022 is R$1,210. The Auxílio Brasil program, which replaces Bolsa Família, will have R$89 billion. The electoral fund will distribute R$4.9 billion. The area of ​​Health will have more than R$ 147 billion and Education, more than R$ 113 billion. Deputies approved the matter with 358 votes to 97; the senators, with 51 votes to 20.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The approved text, the substitute for the general rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), considers changes in the macroeconomic scenario for 2022, with a reduction in the estimated economic growth (from 2.5% of GDP to 2.1% ) in relation to the original government project.

what to follow on the day

On the agenda of indicators, emphasis on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United Kingdom, which grew 1.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous one, reported on Wednesday, 22, the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS, in its initials in English), according to the final reading of the data. Analysts heard by The Wall Street Journal they predicted a slightly greater advance, of 1.3%, the same percentage registered by the preliminary reading.

This morning, the third estimate of US GDP for the third quarter will also be released, projected to increase by 2.1% (according to Refinitiv consensus) in annualized terms in the quarterly comparison. Also pay attention to the data on sales of used houses. Here, in the afternoon, the Treasury releases the November Public Debt Report.

Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved new amounts for concession contracts for the capitalization of Eletrobras.

The value added by the new concession contracts was set at R$67 billion.

The company will pay R$ 25.3 billion to the Union for grants from plants that will leave the quota system, informs MME.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) approved the distribution of interest on equity of R$0.30881 per common share, with withholding income tax, equivalent to the total gross amount of R$194.7 million.

Payment will be made on January 7, 2022, and the payment of JCP will be made based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of December 28, 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Getnet (GETT11)

Getnet (GETT11) approved the payment of interest referring to the amounts calculated in the 2016, 2019 and 2021 fiscal years, in the amount of R$298 million, equivalent to R$0.15217104877 per common share, R$0.16738815366 per preferred share and BRL 0.31955920243 per Unit.

As of January 21, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “Ex-Interest on Equity”. Proceeds will be paid on February 18th.

Marfrig (MRFG3)

Marfrig (MRFG3) announced that the final value of its dividends is R$1.25 per share, to be paid on the 29th of this month to shareholders enrolled in the company’s share base by December 21, 2021.

Vivara (VIVA3)

Vivara (VIVA3) will distribute gross interest on equity of R$0.2751 per share. The shares will trade ex-right on December 28, 2021.

The declared JCPs will be paid by the company in a single installment, up to 15 days after the Annual General Meeting to be held in fiscal year 2022.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Marcopolo (POMO4) approved on Tuesday the payment of interest on equity for 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.037 per share representing the company’s capital, to be paid on April 4, 2022 with income tax withholding .

Energisa (ENGI11)

At a meeting this Tuesday, Energisa (ENGI11) approved the payment of interim dividends, in the amount of BRL 796 million. Payments will be made on March 2, 2022.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related