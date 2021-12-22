Ibovespa is too cheap to ignore, says Santander; see favorite stocks – Money Times

stay out of Ibovespa (IBOV) in 2022 does not seem to be a good deal, points out the Santander in a report sent to customers.

According to the bank, the index has an attractive valuation, trading at 7.8 times the price to earnings, below the 10-year average.

In addition, Brazilian companies have a solid balance sheet after the recession caused by covid-19, says the institution.

Santander’s projection for the Ibovespa at the end of 2022 is 125 thousand points, an increase of approximately 19%.

The assessment of the Brazilian unit of the Spanish bank follows the same line as the Bradesco BBI, which predicts the main index of B3 at the end of 2022 at 130 thousand points, implying an expected return of 25% in dollars.

“We recognize a bumpy market ahead with presidential elections next year, but we believe the current asymmetry is attractive enough not to be ignored,” says Santander.

For next year, Santander has five favorite stocks:

Scratchs

Among the risks for next year, the bank cites a higher-than-expected interest rate curve, due to fiscal imbalances, runaway inflation and political noise and weaker-than-expected domestic activity, which would imply downward revisions to profits.