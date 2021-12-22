Ibovespa rises in partial recovery after tipping; Embraer fires by Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose on Tuesday, with global risk assets partially recovering from the previous day’s liquidation, when fears about Ômicron brought down indices around the world.

At 11:05 am, the climbed 0.3%, to 105,299.91 points. The financial volume was 3.4 billion reais. Vale was the main positive contributor to the index, while B3 (SA:) was at the opposite end.

After two sessions of decline, the Ibovespa rose again on Tuesday, although it has already reduced a firmer rise from the opening, driven by commodities shares and by Embraer. The aircraft maker has a double-digit high after announcing the merger of its electric aircraft subsidiary, Eve, with a US-based blank check (SPAC) company.

Despite the momentary relief, the news with Ômicron remains on the investors’ radar, as several countries, especially in Europe, consider imposing new restrictions to contain the advance of Covid-19, while in nations such as the Netherlands more measures have already been announced. hard.

According to Lucas Monteiro, multimarket trader at Quantitas, news of stronger restrictions, as was the case in the Netherlands, negatively influenced the market, but now “investors are beginning to better digest the facts”, which leads to an improvement. The prospect of a more transmissible Ômicron, but one that does not lead to such serious cases, for example, remains.

“As the news flow is weak, and as the end of the year approaches, liquidity tends to decline, more marginal facts tend to make the price a little higher than usual,” he said. On the other hand, however, Monteiro remembers that in this scenario, any “really relevant shock” can make the market move much faster and more intensely.

Major US stock futures indices rose on a consolidated basis, as was the pan-European index.

In Brazil, the 2022 Budget returns to focus after the postponement the day before the vote on the final report by the Mixed Budget Committee.

Embraer (SA:) rose 15.6%, after Eve agreed to merge with US-based SPAC Zanite for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, in a deal that assesses (equity value) the Embraer subsidiary at 2, 9 billion dollars. Eve also announced new deals for deliveries of up to 500 aircraft.

Alpargatas SA (SA:) was down 7.4% after the company announced an agreement to buy 49.9% of the American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to 475 million dollars.

Vale (SA:) rose 1.4% after steel prices advanced to multi-week highs on Tuesday in Asia, supported by expectations of improved demand for steelmaking raw material in China. Additionally, Vale announced a binding agreement with Vulcan Minerals for the sale of the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistic Corridor for a total of US$270 million.

CSN (SA:) rose 2.3%, Usiminas PN (SA:) rose 1.8% and Gerdau PN (SA:) rose 1.1%, also in the wake of ore gains.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON rose 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively, in the wake of the rise in the .

Lojas Americanas PN (SA:) dropped 2.9% and Americanas (SA:) dropped 3.2%, returning part of the recent gains. The companies are in the process of corporate restructuring.