Ibovespa rises with less intensity than abroad and closes up by 0.46%

After starting the week with a fall of more than 2%, the Ibovespa managed to recover part of the losses, although it rose with less intensity than the markets abroad. The New York Stock Exchanges gained momentum during a speech by President Joe Biden on the situation of Covid-19 in the United States, with the advancement of the omicron variant.

Biden said the country was ready for a large-scale hospital operation, said the government would expand testing and distribution of vaccines, but did not announce restrictive measures. On the contrary, the president has signaled that he is considering lifting travel blocks and signaled with incentives for the lower classes.

Here in Brazil, the main highlight in the afternoon was the approval of the 2022 Budget by the Joint Committee of the Congress. The piece only began to be voted on in Plenary in the late afternoon. “Ibovespa spent the entire day in standby mode, with reduced advance compared to international peers due to the wait for the Budget vote”, stated Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA.

Ibovespa’s weighty stocks, such as Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) also advanced today, with iron ore and oil on the rise in the international market. But the main highlight was the shares of Embraer (EMBR3), which advanced around 16%. The company has signed an agreement for its subsidiary Eve, of “flying cars”, to combine business with Zanite, being listed in NY in 2022.

“THE stock picking made a big difference in today’s business, with investors paying attention to the fundamentals of companies in a high volatility market”, said Dany Chvaicer, head of variable income of Ébano Investimentos.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.46%, at 105,499 points. Trading volume at the session was R$ 20.295 billion, below the average, in a week of low liquidity. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 was up 0.2% to 106,810 points in the last trades of the day.

The commercial dollar closed with a slight drop of 0.07%, to R$ 5.738 in purchases and R$ 5.739 in sales. The dollar futures, in the contract maturing in January, fell 0.02%, to R$ 5.753 near the end of the session.

In the extended session of the futures market, the DI for January 2023 fell 14 basis points, to 11.40%; DI for January 2025 was operating at a drop of 12 basis points, at 10.42%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 13 basis points, at 10.35%.

New York stock exchanges finally broke a three-day bearish streak. Although the omicron variant is a component of risk and high volatility for the markets, today investors took the opportunity to go shopping and shares of companies linked to the reopening of the economy were highlighted on the rise.

The Dow Jones closed up 1.61% to 35,493 points; the S&P 500 advanced 1.78% to 4,649 points; and the Nasdaq closed up 2.4%, at 15,341 points

It was also a positive session for the European Stock Exchanges, where the new strain of coronavirus has led countries to adopt restriction measures in the middle of Christmas week. Investors clung to new evidence that the omicron could be countered with current vaccines after Moderna announced that its booster dose had been shown to be effective against the variant in laboratory tests.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which groups companies from 17 countries across the continent, closed up 1.42%.

The day was also one of recovery for oil prices, which also took a tumble in the previous session. Brent’s barrel for February rose 3.44% to $73.98. WTI crude for February advanced 3.66% to $71.12. Prices continued to rise in extended session trading.

