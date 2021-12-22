Ícaro Silva answers a “letter” from Tiago Leifert: “It’s my delivery that pays my salary”

It took a while, but it came that way. This Wednesday afternoon (22) Icarus Silva spoke about the “letter” of James Leifert regarding your recent statement about the “BBB”. The actor called the reality show “mediocre entertainment” after considering his participation and was attacked by the former presenter of the reality show through a text on social networks. Now, it’s his turn to speak up — and he did it with class.

> Tiago Leifert criticizes Ícaro Silva’s arrogance after commenting on BBB

Through an Instagram post, Icarus wrote two texts. The first, in the caption, is aimed at the public and their followers. The second, as a print of notes from your cell phone, focusing exclusively on James Leifert.

In the caption, he thanked the support received in recent days, saying: “The rhetoric of hate is not new in this country and in recent years we have seen what polarization is capable of, so I am not shocked by the sewage that flows from the disagreement of others. Thank you very much for taking care”.

Ícaro made a point of declaring that he respects the trajectory of those who have been in realities shows and “he knew then to push himself towards his dreams“, despite not being an enthusiast of the entertainment that realities of this type provide.

“I don’t even have the moral capacity to question who, for their own reasons, embarks on this proposal. I’ve participated in 3 reality shows and one of them, the famous show (very high quality entertainment), was decisive for my career“.

“If ‘Hunger Games‘ or ‘Round 6‘For example, were they real life entertainment products and if I said they are both a nasty slaughterhouse and sub-human I would never be attacking Katniss Everdeen or Seong Gi Hun, because they each have their reasons for being in a race for money/status.” , highlighted.

For Icarus, his opinion “expressed, I confess, with some anger concerns the culture of human exposure and exploitation to the extreme of which the realities of confinement survive, but very much also the moral baseness of the gossip ‘press’, which insists on using my name to propagate fake news. One way or another, my goal was achieved: to deny the rumors that I would be at the BBB”.

The actor still recognizes that he was “dramatic and intense” in his way of expressing himself and “for that I apologize to my mother, sister and my friends who were extremely concerned about the barrage of hatred from social media”.



Icarus concluded saying that he has “beautiful and special projects” that he will soon share with fans, quoted his ex-BBB friends:

“I conclude by deeply thanking my “ex-bbbs” friends who called me or sent me messages of support and understanding. Only those who live the show business, You know. Kiss!!”.

Already in the answer to James Leifert, Icarus he carefully chose his words and rebutted all the points made by the presenter in his text.

Read Icarus’ complete answer in full:

“Hello Tiago!! I read your letter and was positively touched by the contemplation of your time. I imagine that to have written a text like this (which did not happen in the cases of racism, religious intolerance, misogyny, homophobia and sexual abuse in the program you presented) it is because I actually crossed you, which sincerely flatters me as an artist. Impressive how there are things that pass and others that interrupt our peace, right?

My vanity fades a little, however, when I see that his retort is based on the common boy’s monetary fetish. I’ve known a lot of kids in my life who framed their opinions in the systematic logic of money. Boys with nothing special. Not talent, not good looks, not anything, but they had the right looks and submission, and a relative in the right place, you know? I think you know. So let’s go to the points in your letter?

First: I never talked about realities, in the plural. I love and consume several of them, so deepen your interpretation of the text, so as not to generalize my opinion. Second: “being an adult” and an artist in the media environment is precisely being aware of the country’s cultural deficiencies and contributing in some way to remedy them. If I work at the station you left for, it’s because it is as plural as the Brazilian state and it houses (I’m impressed that you haven’t noticed) in a way, both those who are in the right place, and those who were born with the “correct” surname.

And the third and most important point to be repeated in your letter: possibly you will never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be highlighted, hired or employed, they need to be really EXCELLENT. So there’s no way you’re paying my salary, James. If it weren’t for my talent, my history, my trajectory, a daily fight and this pretty face, I don’t think I would even be alive.

It’s my delivery that pays my salary. I imagine running shoes are comfortable, but I literally had to put on high heels, a leotard, a wig and perform as the greatest entertainment diva in history to get the country to START looking at me. And that’s because I already had a 22-year career at the time. It’s just that my father is a civil servant, you know? I don’t think you know.

Overall, I hear you’re dealing with personal issues. I really want light and protection in your life and I think it would be wise to focus there on “interrupting your peace”.

Go steady and happy new year.

Sincerely, Icarus.“.

