Ícaro Silva was reluctant to enter the net before Tiago Leifert’s scolding

Ícaro Silva received an avalanche of criticism for the way he denied participating in “BBB 22”. The “Secret Truths 2” actor asked for respect for his trajectory and declared his hatred of “mediocre entertainment”, in addition to calling the reality show ‘Big Boster Brasil’, changing the program’s title.

Ícaro’s post made Tiago Leifert, averse to Twitter, to manifest himself on Instagram with “textão”: “Not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in that last aê (sic)!”.

Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s arrogance. – James Leifert.

Leifert and Ícaro have opposing opinions about “BBB”, it’s true, but somehow there is a theme that brings them together: the fear of social media. The first has already been canceled a few times, and the second this week became the new target.

splash spoke with the actor recently in a show in Salvador, “Encontros Tropicais: Frequências do Ghetto”, and he spoke of his concern to expose himself in social media.

I was reluctant [em entrar nas redes] because it’s always a delicate path — Icaro Silva.

Ícaro Silva aroused the fury of fans of ‘BBB’, the most loved reality show in the country. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Icarus’ dilemma revolved around having to share his life on the networks as if he were on a reality show: “I don’t feel like talking about my personal life or sharing my personal life because everything I do is art and sharing art for me is enough”.

“In a country where we so much need education and collective responsibility, I understood that it is a way to boost our evolution as a country. I try as much as possible to think collectively and understand my role in this collective. I don’t share what I am living in my day to day with everyone, but what can be interesting,” he explained.

Icarus’s followers

By criticizing the “BBB”, the actor managed, intentionally or not, to burst his bubble and reached a huge audience. Before that, who were Ícaro Silva’s followers? “The public that talks to me on the networks are people who are enthusiastic about art, about talent”.

I feel contemplated by a very interesting audience.

“I try to choose works that connect me with this audience, but I see that people see someone in me to talk about their references in the artistic sense,” he declared.

Until the publication of this text, the actor had about 960 thousand followers on Instagram and 55 thousand on Twitter. Faced with the repercussions of the “BBB” post, he returned to the bird’s network: “Guys, I’m really excited that my first mass interaction on the Twitter site is based on hate. The sewer is overflowing.”

“The coolest part is that now you know I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with a morgue light. Big love,” he added.