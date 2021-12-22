In an appeal at the Supreme Court, Witzel asks for the conviction to be annulled and the government of Rio de Janeiro returned

BRASILIA — Former Rio governor Wilson Witzel asked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to reconsider the decision that upheld his conviction and removed him from office in 2020. With that, Witzel could return to the government of Rio .

Witzel was convicted of a crime of responsibility by the Special Joint Court, composed of state deputies and judges from Rio. The former governor appealed to the STF, but Moraes upheld the decision in July this year.

Witzel presents as a precedent the decision of the Federal Supreme Court last week, which considered that the Federal Court could not judge the case of also former governor Sérgio Cabral.

“Such a context leads to the consequent nullity of the entire impeachment process, since in view of the flagrant rot of the “tree” (illicit evidence determined by a suspicious and absolutely incompetent judge), all the fruits (evidence) arising from such a rotten tree are contaminated, generating the nullity of the resulting procedural acts, as well as the impeachment that would never have occurred if such unlawful evidence determined by a suspicious and absolutely incompetent court had not existed”, stated the lawyers.

In the appeal made to the Supreme Court, Witzel alleges that abuses were committed in the case against him, which should make the case void. The former governor’s lawyers said the Joint Special Court had denied Witzel a full defense. Furthermore, they indicate that the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) later approved the accounts of the former governor.

“Alerj is the one with the constitutional competence to judge and give the final word on the regularity of the State Government’s accounts, and by exercising its competence in a plural manner with all parliamentarians, the appellant’s accounts were approved with a large margin, demonstrating that the very few state deputies who were chosen to convict the appellant in the court of exception,” asserted Witzel’s lawyers.

Witzel’s defense also argued that the change in legislation on administrative misconduct should favor the former governor. According to the new law of impropriety, sanctioned in October of this year by President Jair Bolsonaro, it is only considered administrative improbity when there is intent on the part of the government, that is, intention to harm the public coffers.