In Germany, a fall in the home office represents an accident at work

Imagine the following situation, bread crumb: you are an employee of a company that is working in home office. Upon waking up in the morning and heading to his place of work in the basement of his house, he falls down a ladder and breaks a vertebra. Can this configure an accident at work? In Germany, yes. Understand better below.

In Germany, a fall in a home office represents an accident at work.(Image: Freepik)

As we reported on 12/14, in the column German Report, by Karina Nunes Fritz, the employee of a limited liability company (GmbH), manager of a company’s sales region, woke up in the morning and, when going down the stairs towards in the basement, where his home office is, he slipped and broke a thoracic vertebra.

He pleaded for recognition of the claim as an accident at work, but the request was denied at lower courts and only attended to when it arrived at the Federal Social Court in Germany.

In order to prove that he was on his way to work at the time of the accident, the worker claimed that the stairs on which he had an accident only lead to the home office, since all the other rooms in the house are on the same floor.

The argument was accepted by the Court, which pointed out that the employee demonstrated that the stairs were only used to reach the home office, which reinforces the assertion that, although he did not leave the house, he actually had an accident “on his way” to work.