In response to the Ministry of Health, Anvisa releases complete opinions on Pfizer vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years | Vaccines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released, this Wednesday (22) the public opinions of approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old. The documents are a response to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who stated that the Government would only comment on child immunization after analyzing the reports.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The document in question reflects the benefit-risk assessment considered by Anvisa to approve the use of the vaccine in this age group.

Anvisa last week approved a version of Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. The Bolsonaro government, however, has not yet said when the immunizations will start to be applied.

In a statement, the Agency informed that “authorization of vaccines are carried out by multidisciplinary teams of experts in health regulation and surveillance, duly trained” and that, specifically dealing with childhood immunization, the agency also heard medical organizations about it.

“In this assessment, the Agency also had the participation of renowned medical societies on the subject: Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the Department of Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and the Research Institute of the Albert Einstein Hospital, the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco) were also invited,” stated Anvisa

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

The disclosure of public opinions is a response to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who stated, on December 20, that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that he was still waiting for documents from Anvisa to manifest himself.

“It is not a public statement that will make the Ministry of Health take a stand one way or another. I need all the analysis. Quality analysis of the scientific evidence presented, evaluation of the sample of patients in that clinical trial. We have to check everything”, declared Queiroga.

On Saturday (18), Queiroga said that the government will only release an official position on the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years against Covid on January 5th.

According to Queiroga, there will be a public hearing on January 4th at the Ministry of Health, which will serve as the basis for the folder’s final decision.

“Until January 5th is an absolutely adequate time for the authorities to analyze Anvisa’s decision in all its nuances, including in relation to the application of these vaccines,” Queiroga told reporters.

Vaccine is safe and effective, says Anvisa

In a statement, Anvisa rebutted the Ministry and said that Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and effective in combating Covid-19 in children.

“Based on all available scientific evidence, including phase I, II and III studies, The Anvisa concluded that Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, when given in a 2-dose regimen to children aged 5 to 11 years, is safe and effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19, in the prevention of serious, potentially fatal diseases or conditions that can be caused by SARS-CoV-2″, said Anvisa.

Unlike Brazil, several countries have already started to vaccinate children against Covid-19. According to a survey done by the g1, there are at least 16 nations.

2 of 2 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from age 12 (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The vaccine for this audience differs from the one applied to adults. Therefore, the federal government will have to buy a specific version of the product with different dosages and bottles (picture above), although the active ingredient is the same.

In October, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children ages 5-11. The study followed 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 years who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

Anvisa warns that authorization is based on data available so far and the results are evaluated at all times. See the agency’s guidelines:

The dose for children between 5 and 11 years of age is 1/3 of the formulation already approved in Brazil.

The dosage is 10 micrograms.

The pediatric formulation is different from that previously approved for the public over 12 years old – therefore, the diluted adult formulation cannot be used.

The child who turns 12 years old between the first and second dose should maintain the pediatric dose.