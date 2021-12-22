In search of a ‘dream trio’, Chelsea offers R$ 550 million for Marquinhos and receives ‘no’ from PSG, says the newspaper

English club wanted to sign the Brazilian in the last transfer window to set up ”trio of dreams”, alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger

At the request of Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea tried to hire defender Marquinhos, from the PSG, in the last transfer window. However, according to information from the newspaper L’Équipe, the French club refused a proposal by the English from 85 millions of euros (BRL 550 millions).

With the offer rejected out of hand, the 27-year-old Brazilian didn’t even have a chance to express his wish.

Still and according to the publication, the coach’s idea was to form a ”dream trio” with Marks, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Since arriving at the Paris Saint-Germain, in 2013, Marquinhos has been consolidating among the titleholders. He was hired from the Pomegranate and assumed the captain’s belt in the team commanded by Maurício Pochettino.

In his ninth season in France, the Brazilian, in addition to having good performances in his original position, also collects positive numbers in the offensive sector. Of the 19 games he has played so far, he has scored three goals and provided an assist. He has a contract with PSG until June 2024.

Marquinhos returns to the field this Wednesday (22) to face the orient, at 5 pm (GMT), by the French Championship, with transmission Live by ESPN on Star+.