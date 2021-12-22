In search of tri? Atlético-MG gathers dossier for CBF to recognize 1937 title as analogous to the Brazilian | athletic-mg

It is not an unprecedented action at Atlético-MG, but it was reborn. After winning the Brasileirão 2021, the club’s board of directors assembles a dossier to deliver to CBF. The objective is to prove that the 1937 conquest, which named Rooster the “champion of champions”, is considered the first Brazilian title in history. What would transform Atlético into three-time champion.

President Sérgio Coelho revealed his intention in an interview with journalist Breno Galante’s channel. THE ge found that there are movements in the club, even involving the legal part, in order to send the CBF a collection of documents and evidence that the 1937 Champions Cup had the weight of a national trophy. The main argument is to demonstrate how the sports media of the time treated the feat.

In short, Atlético were champions from Minas Gerais in 1936, winning the dispute against Siderúrgica. Brazilian football was in the process of becoming a professional. The former CBD (which would become CBF) only took care of the Brazilian team. National football was in the hands of the FBF (Brazilian Football Federation). At the beginning of 1937, there was the elaboration of the tournament involving the state champions of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (then the federal capital).

Atlético played round-trip matches against the mighty Fluminense, Rio Branco and Portuguesa. There were six games, with four wins, one defeat and one draw. The debut happened in a disastrous way. Flu rout by 6 to 0 in Laranjeiras.

“Having the approval of the CBF, we are going to celebrate this title, as the other clubs that received it, also celebrated” (Sérgio Coelho)

Then, tie against the representative of Espírito Santo. Galo played three straight games at home and won them all. By defeating Rio Branco 5-1 on February 3, 1937, he secured the title that would become the fourth stanza of the club’s official anthem, composed by Vicente Motta.

“We are Ice Champions

our team is immortal

We are Champions of Champions

We are the pride of the national sport”

See below the repercussions in the media at the time about the Atlético conquest. In 1971, when Galo won the first tournament called the National Championship, the newspaper O Globo already mentioned that the club had won the “first Brazilian” in 1937.

The Globe of February 4, 1937

2 of 5 Jornal O Globo — Photo: Reproduction Jornal O Globo — Photo: Reproduction

Journal of Sports February 4, 1937

3 of 5 Jornal dos Sports — Photo: Reproduction Jornal dos Sports — Photo: Reproduction

Jornal Estado de Minas of February 4, 1937