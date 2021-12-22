In the country of the uninsured, Alice raises US$ 127 million and targets companies

Alice has more than 6,000 customers

Eighteen months after being launched on the market and ten months after the last contribution, healthtech Alice is raising another US$ 127 million (R$ 730 million at today’s exchange rate) in a series C round led by Softbank Latin America.

The resources are more than double what Alice has raised so far. In previous rounds, healthtech raised $47 million, money that helped build its service network and gain more than 6,000 customers for its individual health plan.

“We had the plan to carry out a new round in the first half of 2022. But the market anticipated”, he says to NeoFeed André Florence, CEO and one of the founders of Alice alongside Guilherme Azevedo and Matheus Moraes. “It was a competitive round and we were oversubscribed.”

The fundraiser brings new investors to Alice’s shareholder base such as Allen & Company LLC, G Squared, Globo Ventures and StepStone. Kaszek and ThornTree Capital Partners – who were already in previous rounds – followed the funding. Canary, Endeavor Catalyst and MAYA Capital remain shareholders.

Florence says that Alice still has money in her cash from the previous round and that the new features will serve to accelerate the startup’s plans throughout 2022. “It doesn’t change anything. We are going to do what we plan, but with more capacity”, says Florence.

The plans are to enter the corporate health market, open new Casas Alice (proprietary clinics where clients have consultations and exams) and increase the network of partners. Today, Alice is linked to 10 hospitals, such as Oswaldo Cruz, Beneficência Portuguesa and Einstein, and more than 200 laboratories, including brands from the Dasa and Fleury groups.

The focus will be to grow in São Paulo and in the metropolitan region, in cities such as ABC Paulista, Osasco and Barueri. “It is the main health market in Brazil and we need to gain depth and market share in São Paulo”, says Florence. “It’s the market we need to win the game.”

In corporate health plans, Alice’s goal is to serve medium and small companies, with 10 to 100 employees, a potential market of 5 million people in the city of São Paulo alone. A first step in this direction was taken, in November of this year, with the purchase of Cuidas, a healthtech focused on primary health care for company employees.

Alice wants to innovate in the healthcare market with the model called “value-based healthcare”, in which partners are paid for the results, as opposed to charging for procedures or for lives served.

The “value-based healthcare” considers the quality of the service and the result of health improvement obtained as criteria for the remuneration of specialists and partner institutions.

Healthtech also has a primary care team, consisting of a doctor, a nurse, a physical trainer and a nutritionist, whose mission is to accompany each client and every stage of life.

Alongside telemedicine, primary care is one of the major trends in the health sector and one of the areas that has received attention from investors. Everyone is eyeing a gigantic market. Only 23% of the Brazilian population has a health plan, a market that moves US$ 40 billion a year.

According to a survey by the District, companies in this segment have received US$718.1 million in venture capital investments since 2011. But, in the last two years, that figure has grown considerably: it was US$415.5 million.

Large groups and start-up companies are investing heavily in this area in hopes of gaining a place in the sun. This is the case of Grupo Fleury, which created Saúde iD, which offers remote consultations, scheduling of specialist consultations, purchase of exams with discounts and even purchase of surgeries.

The Sabin group, in turn, has just purchased Amparo Saúde, which operates in primary care, to embody its Rita digital platform. “With Amparo, we are going to better understand the needs of patients and also expand the delivery of value to our customers, such as healthcare providers”, said Lídia Abdalla, CEO of Grupo Sabin, in an interview with NeoFeed, in early December.

Sami, which works with health plans for small companies, received, in December this year, R$ 110 million, in a round led by DN Capital, Monashees, Redpoint and Valor Capital.