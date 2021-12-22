In the crosshairs of Inter, Medina receives a new proposal from Talleres and must respond by Wednesday | football

Talleres tries hard to keep Alexander Medina away from Beira-Rio. The direction of the Argentine team increased the offer for the coach and has a positive response until wednesday, as found by ge. Inter follows the case closely.

The Uruguayan coach returned to talk with Andrés Fassi, president of Talleres. The numbers are kept confidential, but the president is waiting for a “yes” for a year with the Libertadores dispute.

– Today Talleres raised the proposal again. Tomorrow (Wednesday) he has to answer us. Everyone wants you to stay. It’s an idol in the city. I hope you accept – said Fassi to the ge.

Talleres has always had confidence in the Uruguayan’s permanence. However, he was aware of the Gaucho harassment. On Inter’s radar, Medina competed with Diego Aguirre and Diego Alonso for the position of commander of the Uruguayan national team, defeated by Alonso.

While the Cordoba team struggles to keep up with Medina, Inter keep Eduardo Domínguez on target. The coach said goodbye to Colón after the loss to River Plate in the Tournament of Champions in Argentina, last weekend. It also interests Boca Juniors and Independiente, according to the country’s press.

The Colorado direction observes the movements in Argentina, but, even though it avoids stipulating a deadline, it tries to make an agreement with the technician at the end of December. According to SporTV reporter André Hernan, Portuguese Paulo Sousa has a Colorado proposal in his hands.