In the end, Paysandu turns game and series against Remo; Bicola is three-time champion of Parazão Basketball | sports

After being behind by ten points on the scoreboard, Paysandu turned against Remo and won the final of Parazão de Basketball by 70 to 67, this Tuesday night (21), at the Gym of the Superior School of Physical Education at UEPA. With the result, Papão was crowned three-time champion and defeated the rival by 4-3 in the best of seven matches.

BADGER IS THREE-DAY BASKETBALL CHAMPION IN PARÁ! 🏆🏀 🆚 Paysandu 70×67 Clube do Remo#PayxãodoSamhodaAmazônia #BasketballBicolor pic.twitter.com/h8fpmtafhL — Paysandu Sport Club (@Paysandu) December 22, 2021











Match was played without audience (Tarso Sarraf)

The Liberal team was present in the decision and followed the atmosphere on and off the court, where rivals decided the final. The first half was marked by the advantage of Remo, who were almost always ahead. The initial stage ended 32 to 29 for the azulinos.

Second time

In the third period, the tone continued: Rowing ahead, but whenever they opened an advantage, Paysandu touched the scoreboard. The penultimate quarter finished 46 to 43 for the Azulinos. And the scenario looked like it would hold, in the final 10 minutes. After a streak of five straight points from the Remo Robson player, Remo came to open a 10-point advantage.

However, the night would be bicolor. In three minutes, Paysandu managed the comeback, with a streak of points and the comeback culminating in Tadei’s layup, to make 64-62, forcing Remo to make fouls. In the end, Papão managed the free throws, and won the title.

champion side

As informed by O Liberal’s team earlier, the decision took place without the presence of fans, as the game was played on neutral court. Despite this, directors and family members of the Re-Pa duo were able to be present and made a lot of noise, as expected.

On the bicolor side, the Borges family, from the athlete Junião, was in the stands to support the player: “I’ve always followed them since the beginning of my brother’s basketball career, which started at 12 years old. Now he’s already 23 years old. They are not just athletes, Paysandu is a family. We all know each other and you can see that from this side of the crowd, you can see that they have a family, father, mother, brother, wife,” said Jacqueline Borges, 28, Junião’s sister .

blue side

On the Remo side, only the wife of player Denis appeared among the family members. After supporting her husband so much, Ana Carolina, a 26-year-old lawyer, was already hoarse and couldn’t even record an interview with the O Liberal team, but even so, she stayed until the end and saw Leão’s defeat in the final minutes. .

On the other hand, several members of Remo’s board were at the Gym. It is worth remembering, the president of the club, Fábio Bentes, asked for arbitration from outside the state, but due to lack of time, the arbitration was local. Once again disgusted with the decisions of the referees, the Azulina delegation left the court shortly after the end of the match. However, there was still time for some team players to shake hands.