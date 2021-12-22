Increase in cases of patients with flu-like symptoms causes overcrowding and confusion in health units in the city of SP | São Paulo

The increase in cases of people with flu symptoms is causing overcrowding and confusion in health facilities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, including the capital.

The Children’s Hospital Menino Jesus, located in Bela Vista, in the central region of the capital, broke the record for people with respiratory problems and is full. Hospital superintendent Antônio Carlos Madeira said that this week, the emergency room registered the record of attendance of the last two years. There were 246 patients in a single day.

“We have been operating with 100% of the beds occupied. ICU beds including children waiting to be admitted. Some children are being treated outside the ICU when they need to be in intensive care, but the specialized team itself takes care of these cases, even if they are located outside the critical unit environment”, he says.

The assistant secretary of health in the capital, Luiz Carlos Zamarco, said that the hospital in Brasilândia, in the North Zone, should receive serious cases of flu, but that so far few people have needed hospitalization.

He also stated that the City Hall is strengthening the service.

“We put up some tents as of yesterday with more doctors. Today, we authorized our partners to hire over 280 physicians in order to streamline this service. We don’t have Covid hospitalization increases. And the flu hospitalization with this hospitalization volume that you are seeing that you are walking through the Upas, emergency rooms, which are a very large number of patients. We have had 48 admissions so far. I mean, compared to the number of patients who are undergoing consultations, it is not a large number”, he says.

The number of visits to patients with respiratory problems grows in the city of SP

In the capital, just in the first 15 days of December, almost 92,000 people with respiratory problems were attended. 82% of registered in the entire month of November.

On Wednesday (21), the City of São Paulo said that it authorized the hiring of over 280 doctors for care.

Images taken on Wednesday (21) afternoon at the Basic Health Unit of Jardim Grimaldi, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo, show an intense movement – the number of consultations is higher than the average.

People looking for care and health professionals came to disagree and the Metropolitan Civil Guard was called.

Other UBSs are also overloaded. According to the City Hall, the average number of visits to the Jaçanã Emergency Care Unit (UPA), for example, more than doubled from November to December.

Occupancy in health units is also repeated in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. On Wednesday afternoon (20), a viewer sent a video to Globo’s production that he recorded at Upa de Taboão da Serra.

The images show patients awaiting care sitting on the stairs and in the hallways.

By telephone, the viewer, who lives in Taboão da Serra, said that he arrived at 6 am at Upa Akira Tada, with his 83-year-old uncle, who needed to see a general practitioner.

The service only took place around 11 am, when the uncle was taken to the medication room. They left Upa around 15:00. The viewer also said that when he left Upa, the situation in the waiting room was even worse.

The City Hall of Taboão da Serra reported that in recent days there has been more than 100% increase in attendance at Upa, the Arena emergency room and the children’s emergency room because of the flu outbreak in São Paulo and a virus that can cause broncheolitis in children.

Also according to the note, Upa Akira Tada had four clinicians attending during the day and three at night. With the increase in demand, another clinician was assigned to provide care.

Anyone with mild flu-like symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat, fever and a runny nose, can have a remote consultation with a doctor, without leaving the house, by calling 4788-7700.

This service is open from Monday to Friday, except holidays and optional point, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.