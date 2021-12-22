Inter projects BRL 120 million in negotiations and forecasts a surplus of BRL 7 million for 2022 | International

If the football department is still looking for a new coach and scouring the market for reinforcements, Inter’s 2022 financial side is in sight. At least on paper. The budget was approved on Monday night by the Deliberative Council. The club foresees higher sales, but with net income slightly lower than in 2021.

+ Talleres increases offer to keep Medina

The forecast, according to the 15-page document, is to end the next season with a surplus of BRL 7,120,504, well above the projected for this year, of R$ 194,508.

THE ge had access to the budget planning sent by the board to the councilors. It serves as a guide to what the club intends to raise, but it can also spend over the next year.

1 de 1 Season 2022 will be full of open gates in Beira-Rio — Photo: SC Internacional/Divulgação Season 2022 will be full of open gates in Beira-Rio — Photo: SC Internacional/Divulgação

The Colorado expectation is to bite BRL 120.28 million in player negotiations, more than R$ 30 million to the expected and achieved in the current season. The goal was reached with the recent sale of Vinícius Mello to Charlotte FC, from the USA, for R$ 12 million.

Inter forecasts a total revenue of R$ 419,946,626. In 2021, the number was R$ 411,562,330. Net income, when tax charges are deducted, suffered a slight drop. From R$352,325,753 it will change to R$350,559,609.

The release of the public in its entirety, which has already taken place in the last games of 2021, allows Inter to bet on a fatter bordero. The collection of games, valued at R$ 5,437,725, will inject R$ 22,129,693 next year.

Gross revenue forecast by Inter in 2022 Activity 2021 planning 2022 planning Difference game collection BRL 5,437,725 BRL 22,129,693 BRL 16,691,968 TV shares BRL 169,722,241 BRL 146,474,427 – BRL 23,247,814 Athlete Negotiations BRL 90,000,000 BRL 120,280,000 BRL 30,280,000 social BRL 76,996,172 BRL 70,273,826 – BRL 6,722,346 Sponsorships BRL 32,778,000 BRL 37.917,045 BRL 5,139,045 Advertising BRL 4,833,204 BRL 4,823,000 – BRL 10,204 trademark license BRL 9,925,008 BRL 13,823,693 BRL 3,898,685 Parking BRL 512,792 BRL 956,487 BRL 443,695 several BRL 2,445,000 BRL 2,095,648 – BRL 349,352 Total: BRL 392,650,142 BRL 418,773,819 BRL 26,123,677

Football will have cost reduction

On the other hand, Colorado will minimize spending on the club’s main sector. Soccer expenses, which reached BRL 263,940,982 in 2021, will amount to BRL 237,747,612 (see some numbers below).

Within the four lines, the direction works to find Diego Aguirre’s replacement and build the group. A right-back and a forward are priorities even before the definition of the next coach.