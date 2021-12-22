Inter projects BRL 120 million in negotiations and forecasts a surplus of BRL 7 million for 2022 | International

If the football department is still looking for a new coach and scouring the market for reinforcements, Inter’s 2022 financial side is in sight. At least on paper. The budget was approved on Monday night by the Deliberative Council. The club foresees higher sales, but with net income slightly lower than in 2021.
The forecast, according to the 15-page document, is to end the next season with a surplus of BRL 7,120,504, well above the projected for this year, of R$ 194,508.
THE ge had access to the budget planning sent by the board to the councilors. It serves as a guide to what the club intends to raise, but it can also spend over the next year.
Season 2022 will be full of open gates in Beira-Rio — Photo: SC Internacional/Divulgação
The Colorado expectation is to bite BRL 120.28 million in player negotiations, more than R$ 30 million to the expected and achieved in the current season. The goal was reached with the recent sale of Vinícius Mello to Charlotte FC, from the USA, for R$ 12 million.
Inter forecasts a total revenue of R$ 419,946,626. In 2021, the number was R$ 411,562,330. Net income, when tax charges are deducted, suffered a slight drop. From R$352,325,753 it will change to R$350,559,609.
The release of the public in its entirety, which has already taken place in the last games of 2021, allows Inter to bet on a fatter bordero. The collection of games, valued at R$ 5,437,725, will inject R$ 22,129,693 next year.
Gross revenue forecast by Inter in 2022
|Activity
|2021 planning
|2022 planning
|Difference
|game collection
|BRL 5,437,725
|BRL 22,129,693
|BRL 16,691,968
|TV shares
|BRL 169,722,241
|BRL 146,474,427
|– BRL 23,247,814
|Athlete Negotiations
|BRL 90,000,000
|BRL 120,280,000
|BRL 30,280,000
|social
|BRL 76,996,172
|BRL 70,273,826
|– BRL 6,722,346
|Sponsorships
|BRL 32,778,000
|BRL 37.917,045
|BRL 5,139,045
|Advertising
|BRL 4,833,204
|BRL 4,823,000
|– BRL 10,204
|trademark license
|BRL 9,925,008
|BRL 13,823,693
|BRL 3,898,685
|Parking
|BRL 512,792
|BRL 956,487
|BRL 443,695
|several
|BRL 2,445,000
|BRL 2,095,648
|– BRL 349,352
|Total:
|BRL 392,650,142
|BRL 418,773,819
|BRL 26,123,677
Football will have cost reduction
On the other hand, Colorado will minimize spending on the club’s main sector. Soccer expenses, which reached BRL 263,940,982 in 2021, will amount to BRL 237,747,612 (see some numbers below).
Within the four lines, the direction works to find Diego Aguirre’s replacement and build the group. A right-back and a forward are priorities even before the definition of the next coach.
- Staff and benefits: BRL 127,394,673
- Image rights: BRL 26,346,449
- Loan from athletes: BRL 2,400,000
- Expenses with intermediaries: BRL 1,871,503
- Athlete bonuses: BRL 6,000,000
- Women’s Football: BRL 5,500,000