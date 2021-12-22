Intercom camera catches betrayal and unmasks husband who ‘was sick’

Case occurred this year and was shared on the internet by the woman who ended up being betrayed by her husband

A woman who lives in Houston, Texas, found out through her home intercom camera that her husband had cheated on her with a friend. Kay, as she is known, shared the stories on her TikTok profile.

According to her, the now ex-husband had said that he was ill so as not to travel with his family, when, in fact, he wanted time to be with his mistress.

In one of the publications, the woman showed a record taken by the intercom security camera that shows her ex-husband with her friend. The video shows the man leaving the door of the house, and seconds later, the woman also leaves the place.

The two ended up kissing, while he felt one of her private parts. The digital influencer joked in the video caption: “When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned.”

The betrayal, posted in October, went viral on the internet. “Divorce, but do it peppered with evidence,” commented one person in the video. “How come he doesn’t know about the doorbell?” asked a netizen, and Kay replied, “He thought he disconnected.”

Since then, Kay has been posting updates on the affair and sharing snippets of her post-breakup life. Many followers encourage her in the comments to be strong and live “the best of life” as she shares some videos having fun alone or with friends.

In one of the videos, the woman said that the woman’s name is Ashley, and in another, she revealed that it was a girl who frequented her house and pretended to be a friend. “She is as much a home wrecker as he is,” said Kay.