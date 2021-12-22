iPhone 13 is better in battery, camera and performance, but the price… | Analysis / Review

The iPhone 13 is the flagship model among Apple’s new cell phones. It’s not as compact as the mini or as complete as the Pro. Is it the most balanced purchase? What does the iPhone 13 have good and bad compared to others?
As for the design, there is not much to comment: it is identical to the 13 mini, but with a larger body. It is a device with a great finish and resistant to falls. It is IP68 certified to ensure it survives falling into water. The screen is brighter than the previous generation and the sound is even better, not due to the more expensive models. Only a 120 Hz panel was missing, but this is one of the iPhone 13 Pro’s differentials.
The performance is due to the Apple A15 Bionic platform combined with 4 GB of RAM. He was quick in our multitasking focused speed test and makes Android rivals eat the dust. We also have excellent gaming performance with everything running at maximum fluidity within the limitations of the 60Hz screen.
The iPhone 12 lacked battery life, but that’s not a problem for its successor. As much as the energy capacity has not increased drastically, the iPhone 13 delivers 50% more autonomy. The recharge time has not evolved and it still takes more than 1 hour and 40 minutes to reach 100%.
The iPhone 13’s cameras are the same as the mini’s. Compared to its predecessor, only the main one has evolved. With that, we have a small leap in quality whether in sharpness or colors. If you expect much better photos with the new iPhone, you will be disappointed. In terms of the camcorder, the novelty is for recordings with a blurred background and Dolby Vision at 60 fps.
Is it worth buying the iPhone 13? If you come from a very old iPhone then it will be a good buy. Changing the 12 for the 13 doesn’t add much to the experience, as basically the battery brought the biggest leap between generations. In the link below you can check our complete analysis:
