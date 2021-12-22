IPVA in SP: government proposes a 9% discount and 5 installments

(Shutterstock)

The State of São Paulo, through the Secretariat of Finance and Planning, announced a package of discounts on the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles, IPVA-2022, and extended the payment period from three to five installments starting in February.

With the changes, used vehicle owners who pay the tax in advance, in a single quota, in January, will have a 9% discount. For those who pay the tax in full in February, or prefer to pay it in installments, the reduction will be 5%. For owners of 0 km vehicles, the discount continues to be 3% on payment until the fifth day of the invoice, and those who prefer can also pay in five installments, without discount.

Normally, the sale values ​​of vehicles fall from one year to another — and the same happens with the IPVA. This year, however, was different: inflation and rising exchange rates, in addition to the break in the chain of electronic components, caused an unusual increase in the price of new vehicles and even the lack of some models. With that, the demand for used vehicles grew, which ended up more expensive. In 2021, the sale value of vehicles rose 22.54% on average, according to the annual survey carried out by the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe) for the Department of Finance and Planning.

“Cars are more expensive (…) Therefore, the government of São Paulo expanded the number of payment installments, from three to five, and granted a greater discount. It’s a way to alleviate the situation”, explains the secretary of Finance and Planning, Henrique Meirelles.

The biggest appreciation was registered in the sale prices of used trucks, which presented 25.17%. The increase was followed by vans and utilities, with 23.50%. Motorcycles closed at 23.33%. The sale prices of cars registered an average of 21.99% above the value calculated in the previous year. Buses and minibuses had a 15.57% variation.

A letter with the changes proposed by the Government will be sent to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, for the approval of the house. The resolution with the table with the venal values ​​of 12,221 different makes, models and versions of vehicles will be published this Wednesday (22), in the Official Gazette of the State and can be consulted on the website of the Official Press.

Total fleet of vehicles and rates

The total fleet in the State of São Paulo is approximately 26 million vehicles. Of these, 17.8 million are subject to IPVA and 7.5 million are exempt for having more than 20 years of manufacture. About 612,000 vehicles are considered exempt, immune or exempt from payment (such as taxi drivers, people with disabilities, churches, non-profit entities, official vehicles and urban buses/minibuses). Sefaz-SP estimates that tax collection will reach R＄ 21.8 billion in 2022.

Tax rates for new and used private vehicles remain the same: 4% for passenger cars; 2% for motorcycles and similar, single-cab pickup trucks, minibuses, buses and heavy machinery; plus 1.5% for trucks. The rate for vehicles from rental companies registered in São Paulo will be reduced from 4% to 1%, as per the project approved by Alesp. Due to the lower rate, payment discounts do not apply to these vehicles.

payment schedule

Owners can choose between the following payment methods:

Single quota in January with a 9% discount, according to the end of the card;

Single fee in February with a 5% discount, according to the end of the card;

Payment in 5 installments, from February to June, with 5% discount, according to the end of the card;

The trucks have different terms: for full payment in January, a 9% discount will be granted; for payment in April the discount will be 5%; for owners who opt for five installments, the 5% discount will be maintained and maturities will be in March, May, July, August and September. (see full tables below).

New vehicles (0km) must pay the tax within five days of issuing the invoice and will have a 3% discount for payment in cash or may choose to pay in five installments, but without discount, with the first installment due within 30 days of the issuance of the tax document.

Owners must observe the expiration calendar by the end of the vehicle’s license plate. To pay IPVA 2022, the taxpayer simply uses the accredited banking network, with the RENAVAM (National Register of Motor Vehicles) number. It is possible to make the payment via the internet or scheduled debit, at self-service terminals, at cash desks or other channels offered by the bank. It is also possible to make payment at lottery outlets and by credit card, at companies accredited by the Department of Finance and Planning.

Licensing

Owners who wish to advance the annual licensing must pay all debts that fall on the vehicle, including the IPVA, the licensing fee and, if applicable, traffic fines.

Late payment

Taxpayers who fail to pay tax are subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and late payment interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days, the percentage of the fine is fixed at 20% of the tax amount.

If the IPVA remains in default, the debt will be registered in the Active Debt, in addition to the inclusion of the owner’s name in the State Cadin, preventing him from taking advantage of any credit he has for requesting the Nota Fiscal Paulista. From the moment the IPVA debt is registered, the State Attorney General’s Office may charge it by protest.

The IPVA default prevents the vehicle from being re-licensed. After the deadline set by Detran for licensing, the vehicle may be confiscated, with a fine imposed by the traffic authority and seven points on the National Driver’s License (CNH).

IPVA destination

The IPVA is one of the main sources of revenue in the State of São Paulo, second only to the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS). From the total collected, constitutional destinations (such as Fundeb) are deducted and the remaining amount is distributed 50% to the municipalities where the vehicles are registered, which must correspond to the place of residence or residence of the respective owners, and the other 50% to the State. The state quota will make up the annual budget and, therefore, will be used in the various areas of action of the State, including Health, Education, Public Safety and Infrastructure, for example.

IPVA-2022 Maturity Calendar