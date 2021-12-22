Israel announces 4th dose of vaccine for seniors and health professionals – News

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, announced this Tuesday (21) that both health professionals and those over 60 years old will be able to have access to a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, as recommended by the panel. experts who advise the government.

“Israel’s citizens were the first in the world to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we remain at the forefront with the fourth dose,” Bennett said in a statement released by his office, calling on people who comply with the requirements to be vaccinated.

The statement came after a council of ministers meeting on the pandemic, as concerns grow over the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Ômicron variant.

The prime minister regarded the expert panel’s decision as “great news”. According to him, the new measure “will help us to overcome the spread of the Ômicron variant, which is plaguing the world.”

Immunosuppressed people will also be able to receive the fourth dose, as well as people over 60 and health professionals, at least four months after the third injection, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

More than 4.1 million Israelis have received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine in this country of 9.3 million people.

This Tuesday, Israel added the United States and other countries to the list of destinations considered at risk, which imposes a travel ban due to Covid-19.

The restrictions, which already affected France, the United Kingdom and most African countries, will come into force this Wednesday (22) and will be maintained until December 29, according to the spokeswoman for the parliamentary committee, Ronit Gal.