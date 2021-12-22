IT company from Blumenau is sold and will be part of company with revenue of R$ 600 million | Pedro Machado

the blumenauense Movidesk, which offers technological solutions for customer service and support, It was bought by Zenvia, a company from Rio Grande do Sul that created a platform to improve communication between companies and customers via WhatApp, SMS and voice. The agreement was announced this Wednesday (21).

The value of the business was not disclosed. According to the portal Brazil Journal, the payment will be made mostly in cash, with a 10% share in shares. Zenvia reproduced the report’s information on its website. Together, the two companies will have annual revenues exceeding R$ 600 million.

The acquisition is part of Zenvia’s strategy to strengthen its customer experience platform (customer experience), increasing services with data analysis. Founder and CEO of Movidesk, Donisete Gomes will continue to lead the operation.

Zenvia went public on Nasdaq, the US technology stock exchange, in July. The acquisition of Movidesk is the tenth ever made and the second after the initial public offering of shares (IPO, its acronym in English), when the company raised US$ 150 million.

Zenvia has clients in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Its solutions help agents improve sales conversion across channels such as SMS, WhatsApp and Instagram through marketing campaigns and engagement strategies.

On the other hand, Movedesk, which will celebrate its six-year anniversary in January, has 3,000 customers and works with service solutions to define workflows, integrate communication channels and monitor results through reports. By becoming part of Zenvia, the Blumenau company takes a new step towards international expansion.

“Together, we will be 1,200 people serving a total of 13,000 companies. It is a big step towards our leadership in customer experience in Latin America, with a platform that will combine solutions, communication tools and various channels, covering all points of the customer journey, in addition to insights generated with data and now software customer service and service desk,” wrote Movedesk in a post on social media.

