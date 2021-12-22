“It was never an inspiration for me”

Credit: Disclosure – Formula 1

Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, star in a great rivalry in Formula 1 today. He opened up the game about the relationship with the English and got into controversy.

“He was never an inspiration to me. I cannot describe our relationship. Frankly, I can’t find a word. At the end of the season, everything was fine. Of course we had our moments and maybe we got mad at each other. But there were also some great duels and some spectacular overtaking”, highlighted Verstappen, in an interview on the Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7 program.

The final moment of the season in 2021 caused controversy. Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP and secured the first title of his career.

Hamilton holds the title of “Sir” in the UK after being knighted. The Dutchman mocked this fact: “The title of world champion is enough. I can’t become a Sir in Holland, but I don’t have to. I am a racing driver”.

