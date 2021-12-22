Italy has the highest number of Covid cases in 13 months – News

Italy recorded another 153 deaths and 30,798 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total numbers to 135,931 and 5,436,143, respectively, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (21).

The number of infections is the highest since November 21, 2020, exactly 13 months ago, when there were 34,767. The number of deaths is the highest since May 27 this year (171).

Today, the Piedmont region alone registered 3,218 positive cases, the highest figure since November 27 of last year, when there were 3,149. Lombardy, in turn, had 8 thousand infections.

Between yesterday and today, 851,865 tests were performed to detect Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 3.6%. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,012 patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 8,381 people with symptoms hospitalized in wards.

The bulletin also informs that Italy also has 384,144 active cases and 4,916,068 people recovered from the disease. So far, more than 85% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 92,000 children have been immunized after the start of the children’s campaign.

“Today we have almost 92,000 children vaccinated after the start of the campaign. I think it is a fact that should be welcomed with absolute pleasure and confirms the sensitivity of parents in offering protection to their children’s health”, celebrated Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Council of Health and coordinator of the Technical-Scientific Committee.

For Locatelli, “vaccination in pediatric age is safe and allows for protection both with regard to the risk, albeit low, of developing a serious disease, as well as protecting children from the development of a rare condition, which is called multiple disease systemic inflammation, and above all, it allows protecting educational spaces, guaranteeing in-person classes and socialization”.

Due to the recent rise in pandemic numbers in Italy, several cities and regions anticipated national decisions and announced a series of restrictions to avoid crowding during the holiday season, when the advance of the Ômicron variant occurs.