Italy, United Kingdom and other European countries record high in cases of Covid-19

Although the WHO (World Health Organization) approves the emergency use of the tenth vaccine against Covid-19, NuvaxovidTM, the European cases related to the pandemic continue to increase.

The United Kingdom, for example, reported 90,000 new cases of coronavirus this Tuesday (21), and the total number of infected in the seven days to December 21 was 63% higher than in the previous week period.

The daily death toll in 28 days after a Covid-19 test was 172, according to official data released by the government.

Also this afternoon, Italy registered 153 deaths against 137 last Monday (20), informed the Italian Ministry of Health. The daily count of new infections rose from 15,213 to 30,798 – this is the first time it has reached above 30,000 since November of last year.

The European country has also recorded 135,931 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak that erupted in February last year – the second highest number of deaths in Europe after England and the ninth highest in the world.

Italy has reported 5.4 million cases to date.

More affected regions

Ômicron is already the dominant variant in Denmark, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday, citing data from the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), part of the Danish Ministry of Health.

“We are seeing a growing epidemic and today a record number of infections with 13,558 confirmed cases, including reinfections,” Heunicke said in a tweet. “SSI estimates that omicron is already the dominant variant and continues to grow. Take care of yourself and others, be (re)vaccinated!”

Kontakttallet er beregnet til 1.2. Vi ser en epidemi i vækst, og i dag rekordhøj smitte med 13.558 bekræftede tilfælde inkl reinfektioner. SSI vurderer, at omikron er den dominerende variant allerede nu og fortsat i vækst. Pas på dig selv og andre, bliv (re)vaccineret! #COVID19dk pic.twitter.com/F0ygmiW2qr — Magnus Heunicke (@Heunicke) December 21, 2021

Projections published earlier this week by the Danish Ministry of Health anticipated between 9,000 to 45,000 new daily Covid-19 infections by Christmas and up to 250 hospital admissions per day due to the Ômicron variant.

New restrictions went into effect on Sunday in an attempt to contain the rise in infections. Distance measures and nightlife restrictions are also back in place, and passes are required on parts of the public transport system.

And in the French capital, the coronavirus variant represents a third of new cases detected and 10% of all infections in the country, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters today.

Attal said the country was “entering a zone of turmoil”, but added that it had “weapons to fight”. He further commented that the government will hold an exceptional meeting on December 27 to discuss its plan to introduce vaccination passes.

Last week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that a bill would be submitted to parliament in early January to transform the current health pass system into a vaccination pass.

The change means that only vaccinated people will be able to go to restaurants and enter public places if the policy is approved by the French parliament.

From now on, vaccinated people and people with a negative PCR test or antigen test in the last 24 hours can get a health pass.

*With Reuters and information from CNN International