Itapemirim airline passengers will be re-accommodated for travel on the company’s buses

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos informs, this Tuesday, 21st, that it is using its road transport company, Viação Itapemirim, as part of the contingency plan for the re-accommodation of passengers by land. Passengers are advised not to attempt to check-in online and not show up at airports before contacting the company.

It also emphasizes that, in the first two business days after the temporary suspension of its operations, R$ 7.8 million in reimbursement requests with credit card operators have already been processed.

“ITA has been working hard to promote the re-accommodation or reimbursement of amounts paid. Until this Tuesday (21), 25,696 passengers, equivalent to 56% of those affected by December 31, have already been taken care of”, says the company in the sector. air, by way of note.

Table of Contents Subscribe THE PEOPLE+



About the subject

Service Tags

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to the company, the amounts will be returned to customers directly on the credit card bill within a period of up to 30 days. ITA will send daily to operators all refund requests requested the day before.

About the subject

The company also points out that it has developed a new solution on its website to facilitate refund requests. “Just click on the Refund tab, located on the top menu, fill in the form and submit. All orders will be handled individually with payment within 30 days.”

“We reinforce that the Itapemirim Group advises that only customers who are away from home, and who have previously traveled with ITA, contact the company’s service channels, exclusively for re-accommodation for return to their original destinations. Customers who are still in their home city, with flights scheduled for the next few days, they will be served exclusively with full refund of amounts paid” he concludes.

Service

The service can be done by calling 0800 723 2121 and via the chat on the company’s website. Office hours are from 6 am to 9 pm. The company warns that, due to the high demand, there may be a delay longer than expected for service.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags