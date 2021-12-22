Itapemirim: less than 1% was relocated on flights from other companies, says Anac – 12/21/2021

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) reported today that, from Friday (17) to Sunday (19), around 430 passengers from ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos) were relocated on flights from other airlines. The number corresponds to less than 1% of passengers impacted by the company that temporarily suspended activities last week.

In a statement released yesterday, the ita said 45,887 passengers were affected by the interruption of operations. The amount refers to the night period from the last Friday to December 31st. Of the total, the company claimed that almost 25 thousand consumers had already been “served”.

“THE ita has been working hard to promote the resettlement or refund of amounts paid. Until this Monday morning (20), 24,995 passengers, equivalent to 54% of the total, have already been served,” said the airline, without specifying the types of assistance.

According to Anac, around 7,000 ITA passengers have already asked for reimbursement. The agency also determined the reestablishment of the company’s service channels (telephone, electronic and in person). Yesterday, the area informed that, due to the high demand, there could be a delay “above expectations” for customer service.

Anac also asked for data to be sent on the number of affected passengers, scheduled flights and the company’s action plan for the proper treatment of consumers.

“Administrative actions are being effectively adopted, without prejudice to other civil, administrative and criminal arising of all facts related to the event in question, including by omission”, informed the agency.

Passengers must not go to the airport

Anac recommends that passengers with flights scheduled with Ita do not show up at airports before contacting the airline.

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreas passengers should contact the email [email protected]; telephone 0800 723 2121 (from 6 am to 9 pm); or in the chat available on the company’s website: www.voeita.com.br.