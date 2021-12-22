ITA’s failure eliminates expectation of 4th force in the Brazilian airline industry

(Shutterstock)

With the suspension of ITA’s operations, less than six months after starting to fly, another attempt by the Brazilian market to get out of dependence on the “triad” Latam, Gol and Azul did not take off. It was not the first to test this barrier: it is worth remembering that, last year, Avianca Brasil went bankrupt – the company’s assets were auctioned a few months ago.

According to economist Juan Ferres, who specializes in regulation, the problem in the Brazilian market is not necessarily one of concentration. According to him, the problem is the high operating costs. “The Brazilian system works, but it is much more expensive than in the rest of the world, it is inefficient, it is costly”, says Ferres.

The concentration in three companies, as in Brazil, is not uncommon in other countries, as the segment is capital intensive, which implies more risks. But Brazil, in particular, brings more difficulties for those who want to settle down. About 50% of an airline’s costs are pegged to the dollar, whose price has exploded here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

At the same time, the country has the most expensive fuel in the world, one of the most complex and highest taxes on the planet, in addition to being marked by a huge rate of judicialization. “Brazil does not have a more concentrated market than the rest of the world. There are three major airlines in the country. Could there be more? Certainly yes. But, in the world, when looking at routes and airports, there is concentration, it is part of the business”, emphasizes Ferres.

difficulties

And it was in this complex market that ITA arrived, inexperienced in the sector. The company did not have a differential, a competitive business model in relation to others. For example, Gol arrived on the market with the “low cost” strategy, and Azul entered to explore certain routes with smaller aircraft, recalls André Castellini, a partner at Bain & Company.

ITA started its operations in the middle of the pandemic, and soon after a fierce dispute between Azul, Latam and Gol for the “stock” of Avianca. The Colombian airline had the muscle to operate in the domestic market, but, according to analysts, it made a mistake when entering the international market, where competition is aggressive.

“ITA arrived without exploring a market niche or any differential from the point of view of economic rationality”, assesses Felipe Bonsenso, partner at Bonsenso Advogados and specialized in aviation. According to him, there was a differential focused on the passenger, such as free baggage handling, going against the grain of what aviation is today, charging everything separately, precisely to cover costs.

“He’s a new guy in the market, at a challenging time, and he’s being beaten. What you have to do is put in a lot more capital if you want to keep this operation going. There is no consolidation in a sector like this in just three months”, says Ferres. “Aviation is for those who have breath and size.”

Meet the future stock market giants and accelerate your financial freedom on a free course: watch!

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related