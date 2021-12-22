It’s official: Botafogo signs an extension contract for the Nilton Santos stadium for another 20 years | firefight

The president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, and the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, signed this Wednesday the contract to extend the concession of the Nilton Santos stadium to Alvinegro until 2051. The act took place in the Tribuna de Honra in the early afternoon. Before, the club had a contract until 2031, but managed to extend the concession for another 20 years.

– We want to make this space a national reference center, attract investors, become a reference arena, generate jobs, impact this community, and make Nilton Santos the symbol of Botafogo that we dream of so much – said the president alvinegro.

And impact on the community was one of the points most discussed by those present. For Mayor Eduardo Paes, the increase in the partnership will generate benefits for the region’s residents.

– Botafogo is going through a great phase. Rebuilds itself after a difficult time. As mayor of Rio and from Vasco, I am very happy to do this renovation for Botafogo. Botafogo has a project that improves the environment a lot. It brings jobs, generates wealth, so we want to make Botafogo viable, if that were all it would be enough, but you qualify the city, it’s a huge gain – he considered.

The Finance Secretary of the municipality of Rio, who participated directly in the negotiations, explained some reasons that motivated the City Hall to increase the partnership.

– The extension takes into account three aspects: the first one, a rebalancing of the economic and financial aspect due to two damages that were caused to Botafogo. First of them: in the period from 2013 to 2014 we had a problem in the coverage of the Engenhão stadium. The second one: stoppage for 2 years because of the pandemic. The third of them: the investment plan that Botafogo has and the City Hall, by not having costs with the maintenance of the stadium, can invest more in health, education, transport.

The direction of Alvinegra believes that the increase in the period will attract companies interested in partnering with the club in managing the stadium. Because the initial investment is big and they need to see the possibility of financial return.

The goal is to transform Nilton Santos into a Multipurpose Arena, with shows, restaurants and other activities. But, for it to be viable, an investment in infrastructure will be necessary. The idea is for the stadium to become more modern and attractive to fans, but also to local residents.

Vice President Vinícius Assumpção and CEO Jorge Braga participated in the event. Also present were names from the former administration, such as ex-VP of Marketing Ricardo Rotenberg and ex-president Carlos Augusto Montenegro, among other authorities and personalities of the club.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2007 to host the Pan American Games in Rio. Since then, it has been managed by Botafogo. For the joy of Alvinegra fans, the partnership is far from over.