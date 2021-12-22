January 2022 PS Plus appears on the internet before its time

As has been happening in recent months, the PS Plus line-up from January 2022 hit the internet once again. According to the website Dealabs — the accurate source of the previous lists — players will receive three games. Check it out below:

DIRT 5 (PS4 and PS5)

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 and PS5)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Before creating any expectations, it is good to be alert: this is not the official list. The PS Plus games for January will be announced on Wednesday (29) — if Sony follows the tradition of unveiling the line-up on the Wednesday preceding the release of next month’s games, of course.

Check out the possible PS Plus games from January 2022

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title ever in Codemasters’ legendary off-road racing series. With new features and dizzying action, DIRT 5 bets big on epic racing, pure expression and unbridled style.

deep rock galactic

Originally, Deep Rock Galactic was released for PC and Xbox One on May 13, 2020. Now, the game should receive versions for PS4 and PS5, which would arrive directly via PS Plus from January 2022. Check out the official description (via Steam) :

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op sci-fi first person shooter that features sinister space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, random caves and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Character 5 Strikers

Join the Phantom Thieves and counteract the corruption that is spreading across Japan’s cities. A summer vacation with close friends takes an unexpected turn when a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and rescue the hearts of those who were held captive in the center of the crisis!

What did you think of the possible PS Plus line-up from January 2022? Comment in the session below!