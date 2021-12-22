Japan executes three defendants, the first death sentences handed down since 2019

This Tuesday (21) Japan executed three prisoners on death row, the first capital punishment since December 2019, informed a government source, who defends the controversial punishment to fight “continuous atrocious crimes”.

Japan, with more than 100 convicts on death row, is one of the few developed countries that still applies capital punishment, a measure with broad public support despite criticism from human rights groups.

These were the first executions by the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took power in October and won general elections in the same month.

A justice ministry spokeswoman said one of those executed was 65-year-old Yasutaka Fujishiro, who killed an 80-year-old aunt, two cousins ​​and four others with a hammer and knife in 2004.

The other two executed were Tomoaki Taknezawa, 54, and her accomplice Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, accused of killing two people in a recreational game room in 2003.

In Japan, sentences are applied many years after sentencing, and always by hanging.

“Whether or not to uphold the death sentence is an important issue that affects the fundamentals of Japan’s criminal justice system,” said the deputy director of the government’s cabinet secretariat, Seiji Kihara.

“In view of the atrocious crimes that continue to happen, one after the other, it is necessary to execute those whose guilt is extremely serious, which makes it inappropriate to abolish the death penalty,” he added.

The executions came just days after Friday’s arson that killed 25 people at a psychiatric clinic in Osaka City.

– Long wait –

In 2019, the Japanese justice executed three prisoners; a year earlier 15, including 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, accused of the fatal sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995.

After several years of waiting, defendants on death row do not receive news of the execution until a few hours before the sentence is imposed.

Two detainees denounced the government for this system, which they consider illegal and the cause of psychological distress.

Both seek compensation of nearly $200,000 for the stress caused by uncertainty about the execution date.

In December 2020, Japan’s main court overturned a decision barring a retrial against a man considered to be the longest-serving detainee on death row, giving hope to the 85-year-old.

Iwao Hakamada spent more than half a century under the death sentence, after being convicted in 1968 on charges of robbery and murder of his boss, his wife and the couple’s two teenage children.

But he and his supporters allege that he confessed to the crime after “brutal” police interrogation, which included assaults, and that evidence in the case was planted.

At least 483 people were executed last year in 18 countries, according to Amnesty International.

The number represents a 25% drop compared to the previous year and reflects a downward trend since 2015.

However, the number does not include “thousands” of executions believed to have taken place in China, which keeps its information secret, as well as in North Korea and Vietnam.

Japan and the United States are the only members of the G7 that still apply the death penalty.

