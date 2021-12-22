Japanese McDonald’s rations French fries due to logistical crisis; understand

McDonald’s in Japan announced that, as of Friday (24), it will only use small packages to sell French fries, a decision taken to mitigate the impacts of a shortage of potatoes caused by import problems. The medium and large versions of the product are off the menu at least until New Year’s Eve.

Japan is struggling to receive its orders because it brings food from North America. With the growth of cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a flood that hit the Canadian port of Vancouver, one of the main ports on the continent, the Asian country had its logistics dismantled in recent weeks.

Faced with the chaotic scenario, Japanese McDonald’s is looking for other solutions with suppliers and importers, such as the use of alternative flights.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the company said it had decided to cut medium and large packaging “to ensure that as many customers as possible have continuous access to fries.”

The forecast is that around 2.9 thousand franchised restaurants will be affected by supply problems, which, according to the company, should end around December 30th. To compensate for the inconvenience, special promotions were prepared for customers.