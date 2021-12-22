João Vicente de Castro criticizes Ícaro Sílvia after controversy with BBB

Ícaro Silva’s statements against “Big Brother Brasil” continue to be a topic. After ex-“BBB” Flay revolted with the actor’s assertions, now it was João Vicente de Castro’s turn to speak out about the controversy. Last night (20), Jospeh’s interpreter in “Secret Truths 2” called the attraction “mediocre entertainment” when denying that he would be confined to the show.

“I don’t understand, shouldn’t we ‘respect history’ or the ‘trajectory’ of colleagues who participated in ‘BBB’? Were the former ‘BBBs’ morally less people than us? Should we respect one another more than others?“, questioned João. It is worth remembering that he dated for two years with Sabrina Sato, who gained fame thanks to the reality show, in 2003.

Vicente also took the opportunity to make reflections related to the policy. “In a country with an absolutely ruined culture and with gigantic unemployment, everyone who is taking advantage of the opportunities has my utmost respect. In fact, as far as I understood, liking is optional, respect is mandatory“he concluded.

WHAT ÍCARO SILVA SAID ABOUT ‘BBB’?

Quoted as one of the celebrities who would be part of the cast of the “Camarote” of “BBB 22”, Ícaro went public denying that he would be part of the reality and launched a series of insults to the attraction, which debuts on the next 17th.

“Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my disgust for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to Big ‘Boster’ Brasil“, wrote the actor.