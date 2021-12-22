Jorge Jesus’ assistant confirms the conversation with Flamengo, says that Benfica was aware and reveals the Mister’s words: ‘He doesn’t want to leave’

João de Deus confirmed the meeting between Mister and Flamengo, but stated that the coach ‘does not want to leave’ the Portuguese club

Flamengo and Jorge Jesus got together last tuesday ( 21), as disclosed by the portal UOL and confirmed by John of God, assistant of mister, at a press conference this Wednesday (22).

Due to the 15-day suspension of Jorge Jesus, the coach’s right-hand man took over the team and, consequently, was responsible for talking to journalists. João de Deus confirmed the meeting of Jesus with Flamengo’s vice football team, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel. However, he ruled out any arrangement with the Cariocas.

According to John of God, Rui Costa, current president of Benfica, he knew about the conversation with the carioca leaders. In a message from Jorge Jesus reproduced by João de Deus in the interview, the intention of the mister is to stay at the Portuguese club.

“In relation to the news that has been made public in recent days and today (Wednesday), I want to say that I have been talking a lot with the coach (Jorge Jesu) and specifically today even more. It is true that there was a meeting between the coach and friends of Flamengo, but it was duly authorized by Benfica and president Rui Costa“, said the assistant, to complete.

“Jorge Jesus said that he does not want to leave Benfica and that he intends to fulfill the contract. He wants to win titles at Benfica, it was with this purpose that he came here and let it be very clear. You can say that I am saying this, but that was the message of Jorge Jesus, with the presence of Rui Costa. It seems to me that the doubts about this topic are over. We want to guarantee the classification in the Cup, concluded.

According to the portal UOL, Jorge Jesus would have said ‘yes’ to Flamengo. However, the Rio de Janeiro club would need to settle with Benfica for a release.

With a bond until June, Jesus has a termination fine of 6 million euros, about BRL 39 million. However, the coach has been pressured by the Portuguese club’s fans.