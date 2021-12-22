Jorge Jesus says ‘yes’ to Flamengo in a meeting around the club, says website

Board of directors of the Rio club met with Mister last Tuesday (22), presented a proposal and heard a positive response

Flamengo and Jorge Jesus met last Tuesday (21) and discussed the coach’s return to Brazil. And the coach said ‘yes’ to the soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel for that return to happen. The information is from the portal UOL.

During the conversation, the commander spoke to the pair of directors that he would like to retrain the club that made history in 2019 and 2020. However, there is still an obstacle to this return: the Benfica.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Jesus has a contract with the Portuguese team until June 2022. And a departure depends on an agreement with Benfica, protected by a fine of 6 million euros, about BRL 39 million.

According to the publication, Flamengo sees the value as outside the reality of football and, therefore, will try to negotiate to reduce the amount.

Flamengo went to Europe after a coach and always treated Jesus as an option. In the days before the trip to Portugal, the ESPN brought that Braz and Spindel would not settle with any coach without receiving a position from the mister. Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Sousa and Paulo Fonseca were quoted, but the desire was always for Jesus.

Jorge Jesus does not count on the adoration of the Benfica fans. Despite having classified the team to the round of 16 of the Champions League, the relationship is not good. And the classics against the Harbor, this Thursday and the 30th of this month, both with broadcast by ESPN on Star+, can define the future.