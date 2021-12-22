Journalist “craves” that Douglas Costa should not close with São Paulo

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, continues with his undefined future for the 2022 season. The most advanced negotiation, which was with São Paulo, should no longer leave the paper.

Who guarantees this information is the reporter César Fabris, who works at Rádio Gre-Nal and, through his Instagram, confirmed that the player will not wear the São Paulo club’s shirt next season.

Check out the post!

The curiosity is that the publication was liked by Douglas Costa himself, who has admitted on other occasions to admire and follow the work of the reporter for Rádio Gre-Nal. With that, the player’s future remains undefined for the next season.

Douglas Costa no climate in Grêmio

What seemed to be impossible came true: Douglas Costa had no atmosphere in Grêmio. An assumed supporter of the Tricolor since always, the attacker was an old desire of the fans and, after the current passage, his relationship with the supporter is not the friendliest.

The athlete’s departure seems to be the most viable alternative at the moment and, therefore, Tricolor is waiting for a definition of his shirt 10 for the next season. Fluminense and Atlético-MG, in addition to proposals from Qatar and MLS, appear as alternatives for the striker who, due to his high salary, should not remain at the club.

