Journalist “craves” the outcome of the negotiation between striker Douglas Costa and São Paulo

São Paulo is still on the market in planning for the next season. After the signings of Rafinha, Jandrei and Alisson, Tricolor São Paulo continues looking for reinforcements, mainly for the attack. The club was also negotiating the hiring of Douglas Costa, but according to journalist César Fabris, the player is no longer going to São Paulo. The athlete will still decide his future.

“Douglas Costa is no longer going to São Paulo. They can change the agenda”, said the journalist in a publication on his Instagram profile, liked even by Douglas Costa himself. With the relegation to Serie B, the climate for the athlete, who earns more than R$ 1 million per month, should not continue in Grêmio for cost containment, as the team will have a drop in its income.

The shirt 10 has other alternatives to play in 2022. Fluminense, Atlético-MG, as well as clubs from Qatar and the United States are interested in the player. Douglas Costa is 31 years old and still belongs to Juventus, with his departure from Grêmio, the athlete will be loaned to another team. For the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the forward scored three goals and gave two assists in 2021.

Without Douglas Costa, the São Paulo Tricolor continues in the market behind other athletes for the season. According to the budget made by the board, the goal is to reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana and finish among the top six in Serie A. In addition to the two competitions, the team also has the state and the Copa do Brasil to compete. The team is the current São Paulo champion.