Juliana Paes and Almir Sater sing, drink beer and serve fans in Anastácio · Jornal Midiamax

Almir Sater and Juliana Paes made Aquidauenses and Anastatians happy last Friday night (17). That’s because they had dinner at a famous restaurant at Anastácio’s entrance, after a day of shooting at Morro do Paxixi, nearby.

At the establishment, the artists delighted the fans and even sang together, drinking a beer and eating the traditional local fish. Paes and Sater took pictures with residents and treated everyone with affection and sympathy.

See the video:

The recording was shared by Juliana Paes on her Instagram this Monday (20). She was thrilled to sing alongside Almir. “Look what happened… we even get out of tune with nervousness, but we don’t miss the divine chance to sing with Almir Sater. What a beautiful night, how special… how much love,” said the actress.

They sang the song “Tocando em Frente”, a classic of the Pantanal culture.

He finished

TV Globo ended, on Friday (17), the recordings in MS of the telenovela that bears the name of the biome. The information was disclosed by the actors themselves and by the plot team. Gradually, during the week, several artists ended their participation and left Mato Grosso do Sul.

However, this longing won’t last long, as this was just the end of the “first” phase of MS recording. After the Christmas and New Year festivities, Globo workers will return to the biome to definitively conclude filming here.

The break for now was due to the end of the year recess and the telenovela is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2022.