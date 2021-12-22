Just before Christmas, Nubank increases and even doubles the customer limit

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Just before Christmas, Nubank increases and even doubles the customer limit 2 Views

THE Nubank answered the request of many customers and released a mass limit increase this end of year. After several reports from consumers who received only R$50 in credit on their card, the digital bank decided to increase the limit for many people just before Christmas.

Read more: Nubank launches checkbook for R$1 that gives exclusive advantages

According to reports found on Twitter, some users have had their limit doubled. Others say they received R$1,000 more in margin to spend. Check out some posts:

Many celebrated or were surprised:

This user reported that he had the quadrupled limit:

Nubank responds

After the big repercussion, Nubank stated that the massive increase is not linked to a Christmas stock. According to the company, the proximity to the period is just a coincidence.

“At Nubank, we are always looking at ways to make our customers’ experience even more complete. Therefore, we constantly analyze the usage profile of each client so that the limit is as adequate as possible, supporting our users in building a responsible relationship with their finances and the conscientious and responsible use of credit”, he stated in a note.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa rises with less intensity than abroad and closes up by 0.46%

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock) After starting the week with a fall of more than 2%, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved