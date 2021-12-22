Just before Christmas, Nubank increases and even doubles the customer limit

THE Nubank answered the request of many customers and released a mass limit increase this end of year. After several reports from consumers who received only R$50 in credit on their card, the digital bank decided to increase the limit for many people just before Christmas.

Read more: Nubank launches checkbook for R$1 that gives exclusive advantages

According to reports found on Twitter, some users have had their limit doubled. Others say they received R$1,000 more in margin to spend. Check out some posts:

nubank just doubled my limit hell I’m gonna kill myself — Isabella Phenomenon (@isaalves79) December 20, 2021

and the nubank that out of nowhere increased my limit 1000 reais (????) — carol with c of horn (@reddefeated) December 20, 2021

Many celebrated or were surprised:

Did NuBank set me more limits?! How? Was this still possible? let’s celebrate hehe — Skinny and bones 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Jailsom7) December 20, 2021

It was just me mentally complaining yesterday that Nubank raised my limit today, should I be scared??? Hahahaha — ed (@artofstngover) December 20, 2021

This user reported that he had the quadrupled limit:

I promised myself to have more financial control and not spend so much on frivolous things. nubank just quadrupled my limit — the spectacular fag-woman (@bocaderivotril) December 20, 2021

Nubank responds

After the big repercussion, Nubank stated that the massive increase is not linked to a Christmas stock. According to the company, the proximity to the period is just a coincidence.

“At Nubank, we are always looking at ways to make our customers’ experience even more complete. Therefore, we constantly analyze the usage profile of each client so that the limit is as adequate as possible, supporting our users in building a responsible relationship with their finances and the conscientious and responsible use of credit”, he stated in a note.