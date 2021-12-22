Juventus beats Cagliari and continues to recover at Italian | italian football

Abhishek Pratap

Playing at home, Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0 this Tuesday, in a commitment valid for the 19th round of the italian championship. With this result, it rose two positions and took fifth place on the Serie A leaderboard, with 34 points.

Roma and Fiorentina, who come close behind with 31 points, enter the field this Wednesday and could catch up with Juve. Atalanta, the first G-4 member of the competition, has 38 points.

  • Check the 2021/22 Italian Championship table

Moise Kean opened the scoring in Juventus’ victory over Cagliari, in the Italian Championship — Photo: AFP

Juventus scored the first goal in the 39th minute. Attacking midfielder Bernardeschi hit hard towards the goal, and attacker Moise Kean deflected. His fourth goal this season for the team.

Juve’s second left only 38 minutes into the second half. After the armed counterattack, midfielder Kulusevski played for Bernardeschi, who fixed and kicked hard left-handed, low and crossed. His first goal in the Italian Championship since July 2020.

Bernardeschi (right) is featured in Juventus’ victory over Cagliari — Photo: AFP

