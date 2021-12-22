Kéfera and Kerline kiss at Virgínia Fonseca’s party; see who caught who · TV news

The pajama party that Virgínia Fonseca held in the early hours of Tuesday (21) to celebrate her 30 million followers on Instagram formed several unusual couples, such as Kéfera Buchmann and Kerline Cardoso. YouTuber even received an invitation to a “suruba” with Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, who also kissed at the event.

Vitória and Lipe didn’t get the suruba, but they had a quadruple kiss with Kéfera and Gabi Lopes. The MTV presenter, in turn, also passed the wheel: she was seen kissing with the “almost single” Aline Mineiro, Guilherme Napolitano and youtuber Nobru — who also stayed with Pétala Barreiros.

Also repeating the pair were the participants of A Fazenda 13 Arcrebiano de Araújo and Marina Ferrari, who arrived at the party together. The two had already stayed at Carlinhos Maia’s Christmas party last Sunday (19).

Former couple Vitão and Luísa Sonza were shipped by fans, but the artists didn’t have a relapse. Netizens melted with the singer’s happiness when he admired the blonde on the stage while singing Flores, a song in partnership with him. The two broke up in August, after nearly a year together.

Check out some kisses below:

no my loves and the tension of kefera with kerline here 🆘🗣 pic.twitter.com/lEqgp9jx1A — stê🎄 (@parrilizada) December 22, 2021

Viih tube and Lipe just in love 🗣👀 pic.twitter.com/UrbJOna9t0 — Isis ᶜʳᶠ (@isis_macedo10) December 22, 2021

Lipe and Viih Tube calling Kefera for a sos surubão pic.twitter.com/9ohO99qHga — Gio. 🧑🏽‍💻#BBB22 (@GiovanneTeamBR) December 22, 2021

Marina and Bill making out My God, Bil already wants to hook up the Power Couple one more Reality for the account pic.twitter.com/qpC1cxg0l9 — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) December 20, 2021

the QUADRUPLE kiss

viih tube, lipe, kefera and gabi lopes pic.twitter.com/kElEtvBDbV — m. (@imarceIx) December 22, 2021

gabi lopes kissing the nobru 🆘 pic.twitter.com/BzzDyXr1uP — m. (@imarceIx) December 22, 2021

ALINE AND GABI LOPES LORD 🆘🆘 pic.twitter.com/sNTUUCcU45 — gladness. (@blindadx) December 22, 2021

Nobru caught Petal and Gabi Lopes on the same night pic.twitter.com/UgzaqO5uIe — Pedro Henrique (@phcalado1) December 22, 2021