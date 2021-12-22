Kéfera and Kerline kiss at Virgínia Fonseca’s party; see who caught who · TV news

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Kéfera and Kerline kiss at Virgínia Fonseca’s party; see who caught who · TV news 2 Views

The pajama party that Virgínia Fonseca held in the early hours of Tuesday (21) to celebrate her 30 million followers on Instagram formed several unusual couples, such as Kéfera Buchmann and Kerline Cardoso. YouTuber even received an invitation to a “suruba” with Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, who also kissed at the event.

Vitória and Lipe didn’t get the suruba, but they had a quadruple kiss with Kéfera and Gabi Lopes. The MTV presenter, in turn, also passed the wheel: she was seen kissing with the “almost single” Aline Mineiro, Guilherme Napolitano and youtuber Nobru — who also stayed with Pétala Barreiros.

Also repeating the pair were the participants of A Fazenda 13 Arcrebiano de Araújo and Marina Ferrari, who arrived at the party together. The two had already stayed at Carlinhos Maia’s Christmas party last Sunday (19).

Former couple Vitão and Luísa Sonza were shipped by fans, but the artists didn’t have a relapse. Netizens melted with the singer’s happiness when he admired the blonde on the stage while singing Flores, a song in partnership with him. The two broke up in August, after nearly a year together.

Check out some kisses below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Model shows result of surgery after having disfigured face

Model and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury, who lost her upper lip and parts of her nose …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved