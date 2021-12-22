Lakers loses to Suns despite heroic performance by LeBron James

nba_lakers_lose_to_suns_despite_actuacao_heroica_de_lebron_james

After a series on the road in which the Lakers lost two games and suffered a bout of COVID that took several players and team members to league safety protocol, the team returned to Los Angeles and tried to pick up their pieces against the best team in the season, the Phoenix Suns. But despite LeBron James’ best efforts, the Lakers failed to keep pace with the Arizona team and ended up losing 108-90.

The defeat left the Lakers now with a 16-16 campaign after losing their last three games.

LeBron heroically did almost everything on the court, finishing the game with 34 points, while having a bigger load than he usually does every night in defense for the team, which lacks Anthony Davis.

While the underpowered Lakers struggled to contain Chris Paul’s pick-and-roll dominance or Devin Booker’s aggression and drive, LeBron almost single-handedly kept the Lakers in the game during the first half. The player scored 19 points before the break, and was still trying to contain DeAndre Ayton in the bottle.

Both teams had shooting problems throughout the game, with each ending up with less than 50 percent overall and 30 percent in the three-point range. Russell Westbrook finished with a solid 20 points on 10-20 shots, and Trevor Ariza made a good return to Staples Center scoring 12 points and hitting all four of his shots.

Thomas played his third game with the team after signing a 10-day contract. Yesterday the point guard did not do well, hitting only one shot of his 11 attempts. Horton-Tucker, who returned from protocols, was even worse off with a 1-13 hit. The two also combined a 0-14 0-14 goal from the three-point line.

If the Lakers had enough problems, things got worse when Carmelo Anthony was sent off midway through the third period for a second technical foul. Anthony received his first in a scuffle with Jae Crowder, and took the second when he became angry with a referee after the same Crowder collided with him in a three-point attempt, which ended up not being fouled. Melo finished the game with just 7 points from a 2-7 advantage.

While problems with the Lakers’ COVID seem to be easing, the team still lacks Bradley, Reaves, Monk and Bazemore, as well as coach Frank Vogel and Pil Handy.

The Lakers will have one more showdown before their Christmas round against the Nets. The team will play Spurs on Thursday, in their final game at Staples Center, before the arena is officially named Crypto.com.

